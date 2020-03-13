Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Club Issues Statement

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi on Friday has tested positive for the Coronavirus. According to the club, Callum, along with the staff will be in self-isolation. The club issued a statement saying, "Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff, and a number of the backroom staff."

The statement further read, "Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution. However, his test came in positive this evening and he will undergo a period of self-isolation. Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible."

Arsenal's manager tested positive

The Arsenal FC on Friday announced that their manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. As per an official statement from the club, the whole team and a number of important personnel will now be placed in self-isolation.

The statement issued by the club read, "Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening. Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff."

Premier League issues statement

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Premier League on Friday issued a statement over holding an emergency club meeting regarding further fixtures. The Premier League has further refused to make any comments until after the meeting.

The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19



