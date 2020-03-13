Coronavirus Pandemic: Hudson-Odoi Says He Has Recovered But Under Self-isolation

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected football massively and Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi became the first player from the Premier League to be infected with the deadly virus. Chelsea confirmed the news in an official statement on Thursday and urged the staff and players in recent contact, Hudson-Odoi to impose self-isolation. The 19-year old has now posted a video on his Twitter account saying he's recovered from the Coronavirus pandemic and expects to be back in action soon.

Hudson-Odoi coronavirus live: Chelsea star says he's recovered from Coronavirus pandemic

Addressing the Calum Hudson-Odoi coronavirus pandemic news, the 19-year-old confirmed that he had the virus for the past couple of days. The Chelsea academy product said that he has recovered now and is following the health guidelines for the Coronavirus pandemic. Hudson-Odoi further added that he hopes to get back to action soon and thanked the fans for all the love and support.

Thank you for all your good wishes, as I said in the video I’m feeling good and hope to see you all soon!!🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn5d0ikm60 — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) March 13, 2020

Hudson-Odoi coronavirus live: Growing Coronavirus pandemic leads to Premier League suspension

The Coronavirus pandemic has made its way to England and many Premier League are at risk of having contracted the deadly virus. The Hudson-Odoi coronavirus case comes after Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal confirmed that newly appointed manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the virus. All of Arsenal's immediate fixtures have been cancelled, while their training ground has also been locked down. Bournemouth also face a similar fate after Artur Boruc tested positive for the coronavirus pandemic. Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers also revealed that three players including Daniel Amartey have shown symptoms and are under self-isolation.

Premier League suspended: Pundits get their wish of the Premier League being suspended fulfilled after Hudson-Odoi coronavirus case

Premier League pundits had earlier slammed the FA for their lack of proactiveness in getting the Premier League suspended until Friday. The Coronavirus pandemic has already seen Serie A, Laliga and Ligue 1 action get suspended and Bundesliga followed suit as well. Gary Neville, Piers Morgan and Gary Lineker have criticised the FA for delaying their decision on Twitter.

