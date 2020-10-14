Cristiano Ronaldo In High Spirits Despite Positive Covid-19 Test, Watches Portugal Train

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, posing a major threat to the Portuguese squad participating in the UEFA Nations League. Following the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test, all members of Fernando Santos' squad underwent tests and luckily all turned out to be negative. The Juventus ace now has been placed in isolation and will miss Portugal's clash against Sweden.

Also Read: David De Gea Caught Out Of Position As Ukraine Punish Error To Sink Spain In Kyiv

Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus: Portuguese legend in 'fine spirits' despite COVID-19 positive test

After the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is currently asymptomatic and is self-isolating in Portugal's Oeiras base on the outskirts of Lisbon. While the Cristiano Ronaldo coronavirus news was treated with worry by the football fraternity, the 35-year-old smiled for the cameras on Wednesday and gave a thumbs up from his balcony. The former Real Madrid forward also watched his teammates train together, before their UEFA Nations League clash against Sweden.



Portugal are currently first in the group, tied on seven points with World Champions France. Meanwhile, the Swedes are last in the group, having failed to pick up a win in three matches, so far.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes To Miss Four Games Under COVID-19 UK Rules After Ronaldo Contracts Virus

Último treino antes do jogo com a Suécia! 🇵🇹🇸🇪 #VamosTodos #VamosComTudo



Last practice before the game with Sweden! 🇵🇹🇸🇪 #TeamPortugal pic.twitter.com/IIFI22Ltop — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) October 13, 2020

Before the Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test, the Portuguese superstar featured in an international friendly against Spain, before squaring off against France in the Nations League.

The 35-year-old thus has been in contact with several international stars including the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos. He was also pictured with his teammates hours before the results of his test were announced. While both France and Portugal team COVID-19 tests have returned negative, new infections can take a few days to detect. The Cristiano Ronaldo COVID-19 test also comes in shortly after goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and defender Jose Fonte were released from the Portugal squad having tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the international break.

Also Read: Juventus Share Price CRASHED Minutes After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Positive COVID-19 test

Cristiano Ronaldo now remains a doubt for Juventus' upcoming games, including the highly anticipated clash against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. The 35-year-old is likely ruled out for the Serie A clash against Crotone, while remains a doubt for the Champions League opener against Dynamo Kyiv. A clash against Hellas Verona follows before the Serie A champions host Leo Messi and Co at the Allianz Stadium. The 2020/21 Champions League marks the first time that Messi and CR7 will face off against each other in the group stage of the tournament.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Video Calls Georgina Rodriguez After Testing Positive For COVID-19

(Image Courtesy: Portugal Twitter)