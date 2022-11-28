Can Germany Still Qualify For World Cup R16 After Being Held To 1-1 Draw Against Spain?

Even before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Germany was expected to go past the group stage without much trouble. However, the Die Mannschaft now find themselves fighting to keep their campaign alive after going winless in the opening two fixtures. With just one more match to go, we take a look at Germany's chances of making it through to the Round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Scenarios for Germany to qualify for knockouts

Coming to the qualification scenarios, the four-time World Cup winners have to win their final match against Costa Rica to make the knockout stage. Besides the victory, the Germans will hope that Spain does them a favour by beating Japan in their final group match. In such a case, Spain will head to the next round as Group E leaders with 7 points while Germany will be the second-placed side with 4 points.

Germany's qualification chances for the knockout stage could be certain if Japan upsets Spain and they beat Costa Rica but also outscore Spain in terms of goal difference. Currently, German has a goal difference of -1 compared to the 2010 World Cup winners (Spain) who have a goal difference of +7 after a 7 -0 trashing of Costa Rica. On the other hand, if Japan holds Spain, Germany would have to beat Costa Rica and improve Japan's goal difference to qualify.

How has Germany performed at Qatar 2022 so far?

Germany was stunned in their opening FIFA World Cup 2022 match by Japan. Despite an early goal for Ikay Gundergaon, the German backline failed to defend the lead resulting in Japan making a comeback to beat them 2-1. Coming to the Germany vs Spain match, it was the fifth meeting between the sides at World Cups, with Spain winning the most recent one 1-0 in the semi-finals of the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Álvaro Morata who fired the ball to the back of the net with a nice one-touch from close range after a well-placed low cross from Jordi Alba. Germany was on the brink of elimination before Niclas Fullkrug earned a point for the team with a goal before the end of match. This is the first time that Germany has started the World Cup campaign without any wins in the first two matches.