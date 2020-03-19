Throwback To Tottenham And Chelsea Playing Out Thrilling 4-4 Draw At White Hart Lane

Three major Premier league teams are London-based, so it goes without saying the banter amongst the fans is of the highest order. Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are the big guns from London and the games between them are always a treat for a football fan. For decades, these three teams have tried to dominate the London derby. London is red, London is blue and London is white are the specific slogans they use after winning a derby. However, on this day, 12 years ago (March 19, 2008), London was full of goals when Tottenham hosted Chelsea in a Premier League tie.

Tottenham vs Chelsea 4-4: Highlights

Didier Drogba handed Chelsea the lead after just three minutes in the first half. Drogba leapt high to score the opener of the match. However, Jonathan Woodgate took no time to level the scores for Tottenham in the 11th minute. Michael Essien's strike restored Chelsea's lead in the 21st minute and the Blues ended the first half on top in the London derby. Joe Cole made things more difficult for Spurs in the second half with a goal in the 52nd minute.

Chelsea were leading 3-1 until Spurs made their second comeback in the game. Goals from Dimitar Berbatov and Tom Huddlestone in the 61st and 75th minute brought Tottenham back in the game. The match took yet another turn when Cole slotted his second goal of the match and helped Chelsea move ahead in the 80th minute. With tensions running high at White Hart Lane, Robbie Keane scored an 88th-minute goal to complete Tottenham's third comeback of the game. It was an eight-goal affair as Tottenham and Chelsea ended up sharing the spoils in an entertaining London derby.

Tottenham express their feelings regarding the throwback clash

