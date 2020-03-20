Stay At Home Challenge: Footballer Felipe Melo Posts Comical Video Amid COVID-19 Break

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a massive toll in the world of football. All the major leagues around Europe have come to a standstill until further notice. It might take a couple of months before authorities decide to continue with the leagues. Some leagues might also get cancelled looking at the on-going situation. Like millions of fans around the world, players are also engaging in other activities to pass their spare time. Some players have started a new challenge on social media site which goes by the name of the 'Stay At Home Challenge'.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Willian To Stick With Chelsea This Season Even If His Contract Ends

According to the 'Stay At Home Challenge', the player has to juggle a toilet paper roll and then nominate other players to do the Stay At Home Challenge. The motive behind the Stay At Home Challenge is to spread awareness amongst the fans to stay at home until the situation relating to the coronavirus outbreak is stabilised.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: What Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos And Other LaLiga Stars Are Up To

Felipe Melo does the Stay At Home challenge

Palmeiras and Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo is the latest one to take the Stay At Home Challenge. However, Felipe Melo decided to add something new to the Stay At Home Challenge. Like everyone else, Felipe Melo juggled the toilet paper roll a single time and then decided to give a sliding tackle to the roll.

Also Read | Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan's Top Three List Has Glaring Cristiano Ronaldo Omission

Felipe Melo's Stay At Home challenge video

Also Read | Man United Extend Nemanja Matic's Contract; Serbian To Stay At Old Trafford Till 2021

In other news, the Premier League has decided to commit itself to finish the ongoing 2019/20 season. While the likes of LaLiga and Bundesliga are yet to come to such a decision, the Premier League has decided to conclude the current season. This decision was taken in the wake of the Euro 2020 being postponed to next year.