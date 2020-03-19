Manchester United Ready To Accept Offers Around ​£100 Million For Paul Pogba: Report

Manchester United are reportedly desperate to offload Paul Pogba as soon as they can. The Red Devils might have solved their midfielder crisis with the arrival of Bruno Fernandes. Paul Pogba has been missing from Manchester United's squad for the most part of the 2019-20 season. The French international first picked up an injury against Arsenal early this season and has only made a couple of appearances since then.

Manchester United ready to take a cut in Paul Pogba transfer fee

Manchester United were demanding around £180 million for a Paul Pogba transfer fee till last year, but as reported by Goal, they are now ready to accept any offer of £100 million. Paul Pogba will be out of contract next summer, which explains the drop in the asking price from Manchester United. Real Madrid were the only serious bidders for Paul Pogba until Federico Valverde came to the fore. Zinedine Zidane was reportedly keen on signing Pogba. However, Valverde racked up performances which were difficult to go unnoticed, which somewhere cancelled out the need for Pogba in Madrid.

Paul Pobga's journey in Manchester United

Paul Pogba made it to every headline when he moved to England from Juventus in 2016. Jose Mourinho's record signing took very less time to settle in the red half of Manchester as he became an overnight favourite amongst the fans. However, his charm couldn't last long as he posed something of a problem for the Red Devils instead of rising to his expectations. With constant injuries and high weekly wages, Paul Pogba is now being seen as expensive deadwood for Manchester United.

Paul Pogba injury: 27-year-old spotted training with teammate

Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof training together on Instagram #mufc pic.twitter.com/h8kF0p9775 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 18, 2020

