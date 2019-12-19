Carabao Cup Draw: Manchester Derby Will Highlight The Semi-final, Leicester Face Villa

Defending Carabao Cup champions Manchester City will face their city rivals Manchester United in the Carabao Cup semi-final while Leicester City will face Aston Villa. The Carabao Cup games will be played over two legs in January 2020.

Also Read | Carabao Cup: Dean Smith And John Terry Visit Liverpool's Dressing Room Post Match Vs Villa

Carabao Cup draw: Manchester Derby

Manchester City won the Carabao Cup two years in a row and four times in the last six years. They booked their place in the semi-finals with a 3-1 win against League One side Oxford United on Wednesday night. Although Pep Guardiola's side lost to Manchester United at home in the Premier League, Man City will still be favourites to go through the final and probably even to win the Carabao Cup for a third consecutive time. Man City had a comfortable run leading to the semi-finals, beating Preston North End, Southampton and Oxford United along the way.

Meanwhile, Manchester United beat Colchester United 3-0 in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and had a rather difficult run in the tournament, beating Chelsea in the previous round and Rochdale in the round prior. Quick-fire three goals in the second half saw United stroll past Colchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be confident that his side can beat Manchester City once again this season.

Also Read | Manchester Derby In The Carabao Cup Semifinals, Leicester To Face Aston Villa

Carabao Cup draw: Quarter-finals result

FULL-TIME



The two Manchester Clubs are through to the Semi-Finals, @LCFC also progress after a penalty shootout victory over @Everton.



The draw for the Semi-Final comes next! #EFL | #CarabaoCup2019 pic.twitter.com/xdUf43YqCZ — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) December 18, 2019

Also Read | Carabao Cup: Marcus Rashford Bags Top Honour In Manchester United Vs Colchester United

Carabao Cup Draw: Leicester City vs Aston Villa

The other two qualified teams, Leicester City and Aston Villa will face each other. Aston Villa grabbed major headlines after thrashing Liverpool 5-0; albeit an inexperienced Reds line-up, in the previous round. Villa manager Dean Smith must be pleased with his side's progress in the tournament as they are the only side among the semifinalists to be in the bottom half of the Premier League table (17th).

Highflying Leicester City overcame a stern test from Everton, beating the Merseyside side 4-2 on penalties after the game ended at 2-2. Brendan Rodgers has done an excellent job at the King Power Stadium and after Liverpool's elimination, they are the highest-ranked Premier League side in the semifinals.

Although the timings haven't been confirmed, the two legs of the semi-finals are scheduled for January 6 and January 27.

Also Read | Carabao Cup: Manchester City Defeat Oxford United 3-1 To Book Manchester United Semi-final