Carabao Cup: Marcus Rashford Bags Top Honour In Manchester United Vs Colchester United

Manchester United defeated Colchester United in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. United scored three past their opponents. Let us look at the match highlights, key moments and player ratings.

Marcus Rashford scored and assisted for Manchester United

Three goals in 10 second-half minutes saw #MUFC safely through into the #CarabaoCup semi-finals 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/k1cfYe4rCV — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 19, 2019

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Manchester United in the second half. It was assisted by midfielder Nemanja Matic. The striker scored from a counter-attack soon after Colchester United had a chance to score. Two minutes later, Colchester defender Ryan Jackson fired the ball into his side’s own net, giving United a comfortable 2-0 lead. Anthony Martial further scored the third goal of the evening in the 61st minute. He slotted Rashford’s pass into the net. Rashford gave a Man of the Match performance, with a goal and an assist to his credit.

Nemanja Matic had a great game against Colchester United

Nemanja Matic has been out for quite some time this season due to injury. He has only started five matches in all competitions so far this season. However, Matic proved his prowess against Colchester United. Matic's physicality and range of passing meant he dominated the midfield.

Player Ratings

Manchester United

Sergio Romero – 6.5

Ashley Young – 6

Harry Maguire – 7

Axel Tuanzebe – 6.5

Luke Shaw – 6

Nemanja Matic – 7.5

Juan Mata – 7

Marcus Rashford – 9

Mason Greenwood – 6

Anthony Martial – 7

Colchester United

Dean Gerken - 5

Luke Prosser - 6

Cohen Bramall – 6.5

Tom Eastman - 6

Ryan Jackson - 5

Brandon Comley - 6

Harry Pell - 5

Tom Lapslie - 6

Frank Nouble – 5.5

Callum Harriott - 5

Luke Norris - 6

Manchester United to play against Manchester City in the semi-final of Carabao Cup

Manchester United have qualified for the semi-final. They will now play against Manchester City to reach the final. The first leg will be played on January 7, 2020, at Old Trafford while the second leg will be played at Etihad on January 28, 2020.

