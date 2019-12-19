Manchester Derby In The Carabao Cup Semifinals, Leicester To Face Aston Villa

The two Manchester club are set to clash in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup. The draws took place on Wednesday evening, with Aston Villa set to face Leicester City in the second semifinal.

Manchester derby in the semis

The matches will take place over two weeks in the weeks commencing January 6 and 27 with the first leg set to take place at Old Trafford and King Power Stadium respectively. The semifinal line-up was confirmed on Wednesday evening after City beat Oxford United 3-1 and their cross-town rivals defeated Colchester United 3-0.

City have won the competition for the past two seasons and are looking for a third successive triumph. City and United have met seven times in the League Cup over the years and this will be the third time the Manchester giants have clashed in the semi-final.

After the match, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked about the fixture and he said, "We've got a good memory from the last time we played them. We played well but there are things we need to improve on, and I'm sure they will look at that game and there are things they need to improve on. I think it will be two fantastic nights in Manchester.”

On qualifying for the semifinals, Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers said, "We want to go as deep as we can in as many of the competitions we can. We need to learn from the second half, where we just stopped controlling the game and stopped moving for the ball. However, we’re doing it the hard way. We’ve been away in all our games – away at Newcastle, away at Everton and away at Burton, so they’ve been tough games for us, but the players have got great resilience and a great mentality. Now, we look forward to whoever we play over the two legs to look to get through.”

(With inputs from agencies)