Carabao Cup: Manchester City Defeat Oxford United 3-1 To Book Manchester United Semi-final

Raheem Sterling led the attack for Manchester City against Oxford United and produced a stellar display to knock the League 1 side out of the Carabao Cup. City went through to the semifinals of the tournament after a dominating 3-1 win over Oxford United on Wednesday night. The Premier League champions now appear to be the favourites to win the title.

FULL-TIME



The two Manchester Clubs are through to the Semi-Finals, @LCFC also progress after a penalty shootout victory over @Everton.



The draw for the Semi-Final comes next! #EFL | #CarabaoCup2019 pic.twitter.com/xdUf43YqCZ — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) December 18, 2019

Carabao Cup: Oxford vs Man City highlights

The defending Carabao Cup champions Manchester City were clearly the favourites against League 1 side Oxford United. Pep Guardiola opted to rest his senior defenders in favour of youngsters, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Eric Garcia. City opened the scoring with practically their first chance of the game after Joao Cancelo's strike took a wicked deflection and dipped into the net. City ended the first half with a 1-0 lead despite creating very little opportunities. The home side shocked the Premier League champs right at the start of the second half when Matt Taylor evaded Harwood-Bellis and slammed the ball beyond Claudio Bravo. City soon snatched their lead back after Raheem Sterling tapped home for the second goal in the 50th minute. A classic City move allowed Angelino to drive at the home side's defence before he found Sterling for an easy finish. Sterling put the game to bed in the 70th minute to hand City a comfortable win in the end. Manchester City will look to make it three Carabao Cup wins in a row but are expected to face a tough challenge from archrivals Manchester United in the semi-finals. United, who beat City at the Etihad a few weeks back, will be confident they can provide another stern challenge for Pep Guardiola and his men.

Carabao Cup: Oxford vs Man City highlights and player ratings

Oxford United

Jordan Archer - 6/10

Sam Long - 5.5/10

Elliott Moore - 6/10

Rob Dickie - 6/10

Josh Ruffels - 6.5/10

Shandon Baptiste - 5.5/10

Alex Gorrin - 6/10

Cameron Brannagan - 6/10

Daniel Agyei - 6.5/10

Matt Taylor - 7/10

Tariqe Fosu - 5/10

Substitutes: Mark Sykes - 6/10, Jamie Mackie - NA, John Mousinho - NA

Manchester City

Claudio Bravo - 6.5/10

Angelino - 7/10

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - 7/10

Eric Garcia - 6.5/10

Joao Cancelo - 7.5/10

Phil Foden - 6.5/10

Rodri - 6/10

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

Raheem Sterling - 8/10

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Substitutes: Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10, Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10, Adrian Bernabe - 6/10

