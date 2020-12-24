Carabao Cup Results And Highlights: Man United Leave It Late Vs Everton, Spurs Beat Stoke

The Carabao Cup results are in as we have two derbies going into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup. Manchester United has drawn up against arch-rivals Manchester City while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will take on Brentford in their semi-final clash. While Manchester City will make the trip for Old Trafford, Tottenham will host Championship side Brentford at their home ground for the semi-finals. Let's take a look at the journey of all the semi-finals so far.

Everton vs Man United

Ole Gunner Solskajer's men advanced into the EFL Cup semi-finals after defeating Carlos Ancelotti's Everton last night. Despite wasting numerous opportunities during the early stages of the game, Manchester United managed to advance to the semi-final stage of the EFL Cup. Edinson Cavani was joined by Anthony Martial as the duo got on the scoresheet for the visitors against Everton.

The match was likely to go into penalties but Cavani's 88th-minute strike helped Manchester United play out the ending stages of the match with ease. Martial also scored his goal in what was the last kick of the match as Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen let 2 goals slide resulting in Everton being knocked out.

Tottenham vs Stoke

Tottenham Hotspur booked a semi-final slot for themselves after registering a comfortable 3-1 win over Stoke City. Gareth Bale opened up the scoring in the match as his feather touch on Harry Winks' cross ended with the ball inside the net at the 22nd-minute. Bale netted his third goal in the season as the Welsh forward returned to Tottenham on loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid. Second half strikes from Ben Davies and Harry Kane were enough to knock championship side Stoke City out of the tournament.

Spurs last won the EFL Cup back in 2008 when they registered a 2-1 win against Chelsea in the finals and will be expected former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho who is now the head coach of Tottenham to help them win some silverware this season.

Carabao Cup results and highlights

Carabao Cup semi-final draw: When will the matches be played?

Usually, the semi-finals of the EFL Cup are two-legged affairs. However, given the ongoing pandemic, the FA has set the semi-finals to be played in just one match this year. The matches are expected to be played in the first week of January with January 4 expected to be the tentative date. Initially slated to take place on February 28, the Carabao Cup final is now scheduled to take place on April 25 at Wembley.

