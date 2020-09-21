Carabao Cup Third Round Fixtures, Schedule, Live Stream Details And Fourth Round Draw

The new season has marked the return of the Carabao Cup, and Premier League giants are all set to begin their campaign this week. The Carabo Cup fixtures have been fast-tracked this season in a bid to ease fixture congestion as the season progresses. The Carabao Cup third round will begin on Tuesday, September 22 after all fixtures of the previous round were completed last week without any replays and delays. Here's a look at Carabao Cup fixtures, the Carabao Cup third round schedule and the Carabao Cup live stream details.

Carabao Cup fixtures: Liverpool, Man City, Man United set to begin campaign

Defending champions Manchester City will face off against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round on Thursday. Manchester United begin their campaign against Championship outfit Luton Town, while Premier League champions Liverpool will take on League One side Lincoln City FC. Chelsea start off their round of Carabao Cup fixtures by hosting Barnsley, while Arsenal take on top-six rivals Leicester City at the King Power.

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Leyton Orient on Tuesday, however, the fixture has been cast into some doubt with multiple Leyton Orient players testing positive for coronavirus. Everton will face off against Fleetwood Town in the third round. The draw for the fourth round Carabao Cup fixtures were announced last Thursday, and a potential fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal awaits the fans. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Tottenham could also face off in the Carabao Cup schedule for round four, while Manchester City could face Burnley if both win their respective fixtures.

Carabao Cup third round: Carabao Cup fixtures

Lincoln vs Liverpool

Bristol City vs Aston Villa

Morecambe vs Newcastle

Luton vs Manchester United

Preston vs Brighton

Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Millwall vs Burnley

Chelsea vs Barnsley

Stoke vs Gillingham

Leicester vs Arsenal

West Brom vs Brentford

Newport vs Watford

Fleetwood vs Everton

Leyton Orient vs Tottenham

West Ham vs Hull

Carabao Cup fixtures: Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Lincoln City or Liverpool v Leicester City or Arsenal

Millwall or Burnley v Manchester City or Bournemouth

West Brom or Brentford v Fulham or Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town or Everton v West Ham or Hull City

Bristol City or Aston Villa v Stoke City or Gillingham

Leyton Orient or Tottenham v Chelsea or Barnsley

Newport County or Watford v Morecambe or Newcastle United

Preston North End or Brighton v Luton Town or Manchester United

Carabao Cup live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup third round in India?

The live telecast of the Carabao Cup fixtures for this season will be available of on VH1 and MTV in India. Fans can also watch the Carabao Cup live stream on Jio TV. For in-match highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on their respective teams on social media. The first match of the Carabao Cup schedule involving the Big Six kicks off on Tuesday, September 22 at 10:30 pm IST with Tottenham taking on Leyton Orient, provided the fixture goes through.

(Image Courtesy: EFL.com)