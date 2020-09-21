Carabao Cup Third Round Fixtures, Schedule, Live Stream Details And Fourth Round Draw

The new season has marked the return of the Carabao Cup, and Premier League giants are all set to begin their campaign this week. The Carabo Cup fixtures have been fast-tracked this season in a bid to ease fixture congestion as the season progresses. The Carabao Cup third round will begin on Tuesday, September 22 after all fixtures of the previous round were completed last week without any replays and delays. Here's a look at Carabao Cup fixtures, the Carabao Cup third round schedule and the Carabao Cup live stream details.
Defending champions Manchester City will face off against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup third round on Thursday. Manchester United begin their campaign against Championship outfit Luton Town, while Premier League champions Liverpool will take on League One side Lincoln City FC. Chelsea start off their round of Carabao Cup fixtures by hosting Barnsley, while Arsenal take on top-six rivals Leicester City at the King Power.
Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Leyton Orient on Tuesday, however, the fixture has been cast into some doubt with multiple Leyton Orient players testing positive for coronavirus. Everton will face off against Fleetwood Town in the third round. The draw for the fourth round Carabao Cup fixtures were announced last Thursday, and a potential fixture between Liverpool and Arsenal awaits the fans. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Tottenham could also face off in the Carabao Cup schedule for round four, while Manchester City could face Burnley if both win their respective fixtures.
Coming up this week...#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/BiYHVQcf82— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) September 21, 2020
The live telecast of the Carabao Cup fixtures for this season will be available of on VH1 and MTV in India. Fans can also watch the Carabao Cup live stream on Jio TV. For in-match highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on their respective teams on social media. The first match of the Carabao Cup schedule involving the Big Six kicks off on Tuesday, September 22 at 10:30 pm IST with Tottenham taking on Leyton Orient, provided the fixture goes through.