Carlo Ancelotti Hires Guard To Patrol His £2M Home Only Days After Thieves Stole his Safe

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has ramped up security at his £2 million home in Blundellsands just two days after it was broken into by thieves. Ancelotti's home was burgled on Friday and his step-daughter, Chloe, had spotted two thieves, who had entered the building and stolen a safe from the Italian's house. Ancelotti has now reportedly hired a guard outside his premise while the Merseyside police are patrolling the area in search of the robbers.

Carlo Ancelotti's home burgled: Everton boss hires guard to protect his premise, step-daughter

On Friday, reports confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti's £2 million home in Crosby, Merseyside had been burgled. The robbery took place at around 6:30 PM BST when two robbers broke into the Everton manager's house. Although Ancelotti wasn't present at home, his step-daughter, Chloe, spotted the two thieves and immediately rang up the Italian.

The home of #Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly been raided by burglars, who stole a safe.



Merseyside Police say two men wearing black clothes & balaclavas got into a house in Crosby at about 6:30pm last night.



No-one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/c3uFuQRJAk — Hits Radio UK News (@hitsradionews) February 13, 2021

Ancelotti rushed home to join Chloe and also informed authorities on his way back from training. However, the thieves managed to get away with a prized safe from his home. While speaking to the local police, Chloe said that the offenders were wearing "black waterproof clothing, possibly with white writing on, and black balaclavas." Later that day, the police claimed that enquiries into the incident are ongoing and that the property will be forensically examined.

However, Ancelotti has wasted no time in ramping up the security to protect his home and loved ones. According to a report in The Sun, the 61-year-old has hired a guard to monitor his home, while requesting the local police to protect his family when they step out. Ancelotti lives with his wife, Mariann Barrena McClay and the extra security for his family is because a string of footballers who live in the vicinity have been targeted by thieves over the years.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was playing a Champions League tie against Marseille in 2008 when masked raiders broke into his home. They threatened to 'take his kids' when his wife, Alex Curran, confronted them. Former England striker Peter Crouch was targeted twice by burglars, in 2006 and 2011.

Fulham vs Everton: Scott Parker's side dent Toffees' hopes of UCL qualification

Ancelotti then left his property on Sunday to make the trip to southwest London, as his Everton side were scheduled to face Fulham. However, the Merseyside outfit was stunned at Craven Cottage as a brace from Josh Maja secured a 2-0 win for the hosts. Everton are now seventh in the Premier League standings, three points behind Liverpool in fourth, but with two more games in hand. They face Jurgen Klopp's Reds at Anfield next Saturday.

Image Credits - Carlo Ancelotti Instagram