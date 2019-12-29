Carlo Ancelotti's Presence Slowly Visible As Everton Register Second Consecutive Win

Carlo Ancelotti's work is slowly showing results at Everton, with the Merseyside club registering a second consecutive victory in the Premier League. Everton defeated Newcastle United 2-1 at St James’ Park on Saturday. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored both goals for Everton.

Confidence in the team

The confidence in the Everton team is back as well, with 22 attempts on goal in the match. The Italian said that he really enjoyed the match and went on to reiterate that the 'spirit of the team' is really good.

Speaking to the press after the match, he said, "I really enjoyed the result and the performance. As I said after the game on Boxing Day [a 1-0 win over Burnley], the spirit of the team is really good. They fight for each other and they enjoy working hard. This is the key to these two victories."

He further said, "We are going to work to try to play better football. We had difficulties in the second part of the first half. Newcastle came in the game and it was difficult to avoid their pressure. Some parts of the game were really good, but we have to show continuity throughout the matches."

Talking about the team's performance"In the second half we were more in control of the game. It’s true we lost a goal, but the reaction was very good."

Calvert Lewin, on the other hand, is in fine form, having scored to five goals in his past five Premier League matches. Speaking to the press later, the striker said, "I’m just happy to be hitting the back of the net - that’s what I am there to do."

He further said, "I believe I am capable of scoring goals and getting even more. The work doesn’t stop for me. I’ll continue to work hard on the training pitch to keep progressing and keep scoring more. I can’t do that without the work ethic of my teammates - that was fantastic today."

“[Ancelotti] is a fantastic manager who has worked with some great players. For me, as a young player, it’s the best possible learning experience I could hope for. I’ve just got to be like a sponge and take it all in. Hopefully, long may it continue.”

