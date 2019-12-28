Top Four Finish Possible But Can't Play 'tippy-tappy' Football Like City: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is of the opinion that his team can secure a top-four finish this season. However, the Norwegian has warned his players that they cannot play 'tippy-tappy' football like Manchester City because they are the only team who can rely on their talent and win matches. The Red Devils' 4-1 win over Newcastle United sent them up to the seventh place with a brace from Anthony Martial and a goal each from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

United needs to be consistent

Solskjaer said that if the team starts to get consistent in the league then their pursuit of a top-four finish could go down to the last game against Leicester City. He also said that the Red Devils need to break into the top four without waiting for their last game of the season against Brendan Rodger's team.

Solskjaer said that there is a huge possibility that it might go down to the last game, adding that his team by being worthy challengers in the 2020-2021 season. He added that the current United team consists of young players but he said that still expects his team to perform this season.

With United bagging a win against teams like Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Leicester City and snatching a point off Liverpool, they have lost against teams like West Ham, Watford, Newcastle and Crystal place. It is these inconsistencies that might hinder Manchester United's chances of finishing in the top-four this season.

The Red Devil cannot afford any slip-ups

After a reassuring 4-1 win against Newcastle United at Old Trafford, Solskjaer is aware of the fact that his team cannot afford any more slip-ups, especially in the match against Burnley at Turf Moor to played on December 28. The manager said that people are aware of the kind of team they were, knowing what they expect etc.

Solskjaer said that as a team they have to make it difficult for other teams to play against them, adding that the players need to show more energy and desire to win matches. He said this is the way they need to play if they are to seal a Champions League berth.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is set to win the match against Burnley after he suffered a knee ligament injury in the Red Devils' win against the Magpies. Paul Pogba could start his first game for United since returning from a long injury lay-off. Solskjaer said that there is a possibility of him fielding players who did not feature against Newcastle such as Nemanja Matic, Daniel James, Ashley Young, Brandon Williams etc.

(With inputs from agencies)