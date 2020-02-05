Carlos Tevez Gave Away TVs On Christmas, Paid People To Open His Post At Manchester City

Former Argentina forward Carlos Tevez celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The skilled striker infamously switched to Manchester City after his loan with Manchester United ended. The switch saw him effectively become the Premier League’s highest-paid player and Tevez enjoyed the lavishness quite extensively. So much so, that the Argentian talisman hired people to read his mail.

Happy birthday to Carlos Tevez 🎈🎂



Who remembers this stunner at the 2010 World Cup 🙌#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/JBvWe3Runy — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 5, 2020

Former Manchester City CEO claims Carlos Tevez cost £47 million

Former Manchester City CEO Gary Cook admitted that the deal to bring Carlos Tevez was complicated. It was also inflated because of a third party owning the Argentina superstar. Despite media reports suggesting it was just a case of City paying £25.5.million to bring Carlos Tevez to the Etihad Stadium, Garry Cook claimed that it was closer to £47 million.

Carlos Tevez hired people to open the mail for him

Speaking exclusively to The Athletic, Gary Cook described how the ‘astronomical wages’ made Carlos Tevez the best-paid player in the Premier League by some distance. Cook further said that he had to gasp for air when he saw the terms on the contract. Carlos Tevez enjoyed a life of luxury while being the highest-paid player in England. A source informed The Athletic that Tevez used to pay someone to check his mail and bills.

The source revealed that the former West Ham United striker never used to open his mail and focused solely on earning money. Tevez was raking in cash and he was generous at the same time. Teammate Stephen Ireland revealed that the Argentina forward gifted TVs to all the staff at the training ground.

Carlos Tevez's Manchester City career

Carlos Tevez was practically unstoppable in his first two seasons at the Etihad Stadium. He scored 52 times in 86 appearances while also assisting his teammates 17 times. He contributed to 42% of Manchester City’s goals. Tevez ended City’s trophy drought when he lifted the FA Cup as a skipper in 2011 at Wembley. Tevez left Manchester City for Serie A giants Juventus in 2013-14.

