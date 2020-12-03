Carlos Tevez Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Maradona After Scoring Winner Against Internacional

Boca Juniors striker Carlos Tevez paid a special tribute for the late Diego Maradona as he celebrated his winner against Internacional by unveiling a vintage Boca Juniors No.10 jersey which was previously worn by Maradona himself. The 36-year-old Argentine also kissed an armband which declared Maradona as the 'King of Kings'. Maradona, who sadly passed away at the age of 60 last week, had two spells with Boca Juniors and ended his professional playing career with the Argentine club in 1997.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Great Iker Casillas, Midfielder Toni Kroos React To Ronaldo's 750-goal Record

Carlos Tevez's emotional tribute to Diego Maradona

When Carlos Tevez scored in the 63rd minute of Boca Juniors' Copa Libertadores Round of 16 first-leg clash against Internacional, he had an epic tribute for Diego Maradona. The three-time Premier League champion unveiled the iconic 1981 Boca Juniors kit under their current one with Maradona's No.10 imprinted on it. Tevez, who also captains Boca Juniors, took off his armband which had Maradona's birth year and the phrase 'Rey de Reyes' - or 'King of Kings' - and kissed it.

🙌🇦🇷 @__CarlitosTevez, por um ângulo exclusivo! Assim o camisa 10 do @BocaJrsOficial decidiu no Beira-Rio e festejou ao ídolo Diego Armando Maradona.#Libertadores #AD10S pic.twitter.com/aLR3CTNOt2 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) December 3, 2020

Fans on social media were quick to react to Tevez's emotional tribute for Maradona. Many also drew comparisons to Messi's tribute for the Argentine great. Messi showed off a Newell's Old Boys shirt, also bearing No.10, the jersey Maradona wore during a spell with the club in 1993, after he scored for Barcelona against Osasuna at the weekend.

📸🔷🔶🔟♾ @BocaJrsOficial's Carlos Tevez paid tribute to Diego Maradona with his celebration after scoring the winner against Internacional tonight.#AD10S #DiegoEterno pic.twitter.com/saG3sQUGkL — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) December 3, 2020

On Twitter, one wrote, "I think Tevez's tribute for Maradona was the best one I've seen yet. I'm still crying" while a second added, "Tevez once kissed Maradona when he was alive but now kisses his name. What a legend".

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Now Scored 750 Career Goals, Fans React To Portuguese Star's Record

The shirt Carlos Tevez played with tonight in order to honor Maradona was used by the late Argentine great in a 3-0 superclásico win against River under the rain in the 1981 season that Boca won.



The shirt is 39 years old! 😳 https://t.co/Ed8shKdvw6 — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) December 3, 2020

Tevez later revealed that the vintage Maradona jersey was given to him by the 1986 World Cup winner himself. While speaking to reporters after the game he said, "I was so happy to score and celebrate the way I did. He (Maradona) is watching us from above. He gave me that jersey of his which was worn in 1981 and I will keep that with me for the rest of my life".

Like Maradona, Tevez also returned to Boca Juniors in the latter stages of his career after a brief spell with the Argentine side at the start of his career. Tevez and Maradona also played in Europe during the prime of their careers.



ALSO READ: Paul Pogba's Brother Backs Haaland To Join Barcelona On One Special Condition

Tevez's clinical finish has now given Boca Juniors a 1-0 advantage in the tie before the Argentine side head into their second game against Internacional next week. However, he was still shown a yellow card by the referee for his goal celebration which saw him take off his shirt.



ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Was My Childhood Hero: Liverpool's Diogo Jota Remembers Euro 2004

Image Credits - Boca Juniors Instagram