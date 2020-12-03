Paul Pogba's Brother Backs Haaland To Join Barcelona On One Special Condition

Borussia Dortmund's youngster Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in the world of football right now. The Golden Boy 2020 winner has been in imperious form ever since he made the move to Germany, with the young striker notching up several goal-scoring records already. Multiple reports covering Erling Haaland transfer news have linked the 20-year-old with clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, with Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias revealing the one condition which could convince the young Norwegian to move to Barcelona.

Paul Pogba brother discussed Barcelona Haaland transfer

Speaking to Le10 Sport, Paul Pogba brother Mathias claimed that Barcelona could get an advantage when it comes to completing the Haaland transfer if Joan Laporta becomes club president. The 30-year-old explained that Joan Laporta and super-agent Mino Raiola are close friends, and the relationship could help in any Erling Haaland contract negotiations. Notably, Mino Raiola is the agent of the Dortmund forward and will play a crucial role in any Erling Haaland contract talks that take place in the future.

Mathias Pogba, while speaking to the press, explained that although Mino Raiola gives full freedom to his players, if the Norwegian is looking to move to Barcelona, the agent will play an influential role in negotiations. The 30-year-old said that although Dortmund are a great club, the appeal of Barcelona is something else. Talking further, Pogba said that if Erling Haaland’s agent and the Barcelona president get along with each other, it will bode well for a future transfer.

The only good thing that would come out of Laporta getting elected is Haaland coming to Barcelona, and even then Font could also get the job done just as well or even better. — 🕊️ (@MikeKnowsBall) November 30, 2020

The topic of Barcelona’s presidency has been consistently making headlines ever since Josep Maria Bartomeu left the role under controversial circumstances. The elections for the next president are set to take on January 24, 2021, with Joan Laporta regarded as one of the front runners in the race. Laporta has prior experience of being in charge of Barcelona, having overseen a highly successful period when he was at the helm from 2003-2010.

Barcelona transfer news: Club has been linked with Erling Haaland

🗣[@FabrizioRomano🥇] | Barça are closely following Erling Haaland’s situation and his termination clause at Borussia Dortmund. Other great teams in Europe also follow the Norwegian regularly. pic.twitter.com/kUFEHZduOd — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) December 1, 2020

After having famously turned down the chance to sign Erling Haaland in January 2019, the young attacker has been on the shortlist of the Spanish club, if Barcelona transfer news is to be believed. A report in Diario Sport disclosing Barcelona transfer news suggested that the club is keeping close attention on the Dortmund striker. However, any move for Erling Haaland will only become possible if the club manages to get out of the financial problems it currently finds itself in.

Latest Paul Pogba transfer news

Although the Racing Murcia striker spoke openly about the Erling Haaland contract situation, he didn’t disclose any details on a potential Paul Pogba transfer. The Frenchman has been sparking exit rumours with his comments in recent times, with media reports claiming that the 27-year-old is not happy at Old Trafford. Publications reporting the Paul Pogba transfer news recently revealed that Real Madrid are now split about whether they should sign the Man Utd star, considering the midfielder’s recent poor form. The central midfielder has been linked with a return to Juventus in the past as well.

Image Credits: Erling Haaland Instagram, Mathias Pogba Instagram