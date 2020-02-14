Jamie Carragher Urges Chelsea To Sign Jadon Sancho After Hakim Ziyech Deal

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher has reportedly urged Chelsea to bring Jadon Sancho to Stamford Bridge after they inked a deal for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech on February 13. According to reports, the Blues reached an agreement to sign the midfielder in the summer transfer window for an initial fee of 33.3 million pounds which is to rise to 36.7m after add-ons.

Chelsea should shell out money to sign Sancho

Carragher is of the opinion that Chelsea should shell out more money and sign Jadon Sancho from German club Borussia Dortmund. According to reports, Dortmund is asking potential bidders to play £100 million for the 19-year-old winger. Carragher was of the opinion that Chelsea is desperate to secure the services of a wide player.

According to reports, the former defender talked about Pedro and Willian, adding that the latter was a player who was getting linked to a lot of clubs in the transfer window, adding that some club might snap him up in the summer transfer window. Pedro will be looking for a way out owing to his limited game time at Chelsea.

Talking about Jadon Sancho, Carragher said that the England International will want a move back to his home country owing to his roots and every team will be willing to sign the talented midfielder. Responding to a question, the former player said that Sancho will do incredibly well in the Premier League because of his talent and ability to adapt to different situations at such a young age.

Read: Barcelona Drop Plans To Sign Willian Jose As Ousmane Dembele Replacement

Read: Premier League: Will Matches Get Cancelled Due To Storm Dennis?

Manchester United favourites to sign Dortmund striker

According to multiple reports, Manchester United are favourites to land the young English winger, with the transfer fee being quoted in the range of £120 million.

#mufc are battling hard to sign Jadon Sancho and believe they are in pole position ahead of Chelsea. It is a two-way fight between the two clubs. Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell if the price is right and expect a bidding war #mulive [mirror] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 11, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is shepherding the Manchester United rebuild and chairman Ed Woodward has backed Solskjaer to spend in the transfer market in the next summer window. Dortmund's Jadon Sancho is said to be on the top of Solskjaer’s priority list, with Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Leicester City’s James Maddison also amongst the primary targets.

Read: Chelsea Keeper Kepa Hopes To Start Against Man United After Being Dropped By Lampard

Read: Solskjaer Receives Sympathy After Reports Of Pochettino Replacing Him Intensify