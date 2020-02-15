Manchester City Set To Face Premier League Points Deduction, Demotion To League 2: Reports

Things are getting from bad to worse for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. After getting banned from the UEFA Champions League for 2 years, they are likely to face a deduction in their Premier League points. Manchester City have been fined £25million by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. As suggested by many publications, even the Premier League will be forced to take strict action over Manchester City for breaking FFP regulations.

UEFA's Adjudicatory Chamber found Manchester City guilty for overstating the club's sponsorship revenues. However, Manchester City have denied all the accusations and have stated that they will fight until the end to overrule the decision. It is likely that the UEFA will change their decision or decrease the tenure of the ban that won't affect the Premier League. The report further suggests that the Premier League committee had already decided the potential punishments before the UEFA punished City.

Manchester City's official statement

UEFA carried an investigation after a Football Leaks document suggested that Man City owners have hidden millions under the name of legalized sponsorship deals. However, Man City have denied all the accusations and criticised the rumours. Man City have also accused authorities of 'illegal hacking and out-of-context publication' of internal emails. Man City stated that Leterme and his organisation have 'exceeded its jurisdiction' in imposing a ban 'improperly and prematurely'. Man City claimed that these 'procedural defects' had caused the club 'serious harm and loss'.

Manchester City's current campaign in the Premier League

In the current season, Manchester City are trailing behind league leaders Liverpool by 22 points. They are on the second position with 16 wins in 25 games (Draws 3, Losses 6).