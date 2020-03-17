Cavani, Ibrahimovic Among Stars Facing Contract Dilemma Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As the Coronavirus pandemic escalates globally, certain football stars face an uncertain future at their respective clubs. Stars like Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mario Gotze see their respective contracts expire at the end of the current season. However, the Coronavirus outbreak has brought a halt to the fixtures, thus hampering contract negotiations as well.

Cavani, Ibrahimovic face dilemma amid Coronavirus outbreak

Por nosotros y por USTEDES🔵🔴🤜🤛

Pour nous et pour VOUS🔵🔴🤜🤛

For us and for YOU🔵🔴🤜🤛

Per noi e per VOI🔵🔴🤜🤛 #union #fuerza #pasion pic.twitter.com/8dn0N41KxX — Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) March 12, 2020

Domestic leagues across Europe have suspended their fixtures fearing the Coronavirus outbreak that has rocked the world. On the other hand, UEFA has also suspended the Champions League and Europa League campaigns considering the volatile situation in Europe. Under these circumstances, several players are in a dilemma over their contractual situations.

Edinson Cavani contract: Striker's stay at PSG ends in June

The Edinson Cavani contract binds the Uruguayan with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until June 30, 2020. The defending Ligue 1 Champions have decided not to extend the 33-year-old striker’s stay at the Parc des Princes. Cavani has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid along with some rumours suggesting Old Trafford as his next destination.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs six-month AC Milan contract

Given the current emergency situation here in Italy, @MindTheGum would like to aid this story’s true heroes (doctors, nurses,health professionals) by donating to Humanitas an FFP2 mask for each pack sold online.

Because as we know, some superheroes do wear a mask.#andràtuttobene — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 13, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to his former club AC Milan after a successful stint with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy. The player signed a six-month contract with the Italian outfit, which ends on June 30, 2020. The 38-year-old might want the season to resume as soon as possible in order for him to fulfil his obligations with his present club.

Mario Gotze set to leave Borussia Dortmund

A similar fate awaits Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Gotze whose contract expires in June. The player has fallen down the pecking order, making just 19 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit. The 2014 FIFA World Cup star has been linked with several European clubs including the likes of Hertha Berlin, Liverpool and LA Galaxy. Gotze is set to move to a new club as a free agent considering the fact that Dortmund have shown no intent to extend his stay at Signal Iduna Park.

Odion Ighalo contract runs until June 2020

Odion Ighalo was signed by Manchester United this January on loan until the end of the season from Chinese Super League side Shenhua Shanghai. However, the player's future at Old Trafford could be up in the air amid the Coronavirus outbreak, despite hitting the ground running for Manchester United.

