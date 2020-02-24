Zlatan Ibrahimovic Mocks Man Utd Players Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira For Goal Drought

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has mocked his former Manchester United teammates Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Ibrahimovic appears to criticise the duo. The two players have been inconsistent in front of goal for the Red Devils this season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocks Man United duo Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira

🇸🇪 Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sent out a message to Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira. This is absolutely quality 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9lpbMaGxSl — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 23, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has mocked Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard in the video. He has questioned their dismal form this season. He exclaimed, “20 games, zero goals.” He further went on to say, “You want to learn how to score, come to my school, I’ll make you learn to score.”

Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira have been inconsistent this season

The duo have been facing intense criticism for their form in the past couple of seasons, particularly in the Premier League. Andreas Pereira has managed to score just once in 23 Premier League games this season. On the other hand, Jesse Lingard has played 20 games but is yet to score for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks on Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side played against Watford on Sunday and the manager decided to drop the duo from the squad. He further clarified his stand on dropping Lingard and Pereira claiming that there was more competition in the team. The duo had to improve their game in order to play for the Red Devils according to the manager.

Man United defeat Watford in Premier League

Man United defeated Watford in the Premier League on Sunday. United’s recent signing Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for the Red Devils from the penalty spot. In the 41st minute of the game, Fernandes was brought down by Ben Foster in the penalty area. Anthony Martial doubled his side’s lead in the 58th minute when he burst into the Watford penalty box and forced a save from Foster. However, the ball again looped at Martial’s feet and the Frenchman did not make mistake this time. This takes Anthony Martial's goal tally to 15 goals in 31 games for United this season.

Mason Greenwood scored United’s third goal of the night in 75th minute after a great duel with Bruno Fernandes. The victory takes United’s tally to 41 points in 27 games. Solskjaer’s side will next play against Club Brugge in the second leg of the Europa League on Thursday (Friday according to IST).

