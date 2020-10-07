Cavani Jersey Number At Man United Revealed, Could Mean End Of Future Jadon Sancho Pursuit

Jadon Sancho was, quite famously, Manchester United's primary transfer target throughout the summer transfer window, but with a deal not falling in place, the Red Devils struck an agreement with Edinson Cavani for 12 months with an option for another 12. The Uruguayan, 33, has now been handed the famous number seven shirt - a shirt that the club had reserved for Jadon Sancho.

👕 7️⃣@ECavaniOfficial will become the latest Red to don our number seven shirt 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 6, 2020

Cavani jersey number revealed as Uruguayan signs for Man United

Despite his age, Edinson Cavani still remains one of the key players for his national side. However, the striker did not have his best season for PSG last term, netting only five in 20 appearances amid a packed attacking department. Having excelled for both club and country over the last ten years, though, there have been few doubts about the veteran striker’s pedigree.

Also Read | PSG Drop Third Kit Inspired By The 1992 Air Jordan VII, Fans Ecstatic With Classy Design

For PSG, Cavani scored 197 goals in 234 games over seven seasons. Edinson Cavani started his youth career at his native Danubio in Uruguay before moving to Italy to play for Palermo where he came into the limelight. He then went to Napoli and in 138 appearances scored a staggering 104 goals, topping the charts as Serie A’s top scorer in his final season in Italy. His great from in front of goal saw PSG swoop for the striker and the next seven years were nothing short of extraordinary as Edinson Cavani established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in Europe.

250 - Since Edinson Cavani made his Palermo debut in March 2007, only Lionel Messi (432) and Cristiano Ronaldo (416) have scored more goals in Europe's top five leagues than the Uruguayan (250). Devil. pic.twitter.com/l7jWdtXp2t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 6, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool Players Testing Positive For COVID-19: Shaqiri Joins Thiago, Mane On COVID List

Cavani No 7? - Fans unhappy with the announcement of Cavani jersey number

With signing Cavani, Manchester United seemingly feel he solves a lot of their problems up front. The hope is that Cavani provides some bite in attack from the bench and adds some valuable experience for the likes of Anthony Martial to learn from. However, with him being handed in the number seven shirt, fans feel it is unlikely that Jadon Sancho will arrive until the No. 7 jersey is unoccupied.

A number of Manchester United fans have taken to social media to take an aim at the club for giving Cavani the No. 7 jersey. Some feel the Uruguayan is too old to perform while some believe that it was Jadon Sancho who deserved to wear that shirt and stormed Twitter asking for the ouster of Ed Woodward and the Glazer family.

A disgrace to the 7!#GlazersOutWoodwardOut — United Paper (@PaperUtd) October 6, 2020

No disrespect to him but what has happened to the number 7... pic.twitter.com/7pw2dZx52p — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) October 6, 2020

That’s a disgrace! It should have been Sancho you clowns! — Will 🌪 (@willftbl) October 6, 2020

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Agrees To Pay Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus' Salary; Receives Praise From Fans

Also Read | How Arsenal Infuriated Atletico, Man City By Going Behind Their Backs For Partey, Arteta

Image credits: Cavani Twitter