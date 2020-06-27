Celta Vigo Vs Barcelona Live Streaming, India Telecast, Team News, LaLiga Live Game Info

After escaping with a narrow 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao, Barcelona will once again have to be on their toes as they face a tricky trip to Celta Vigo on Saturday, June 27. While a 16th-placed Celta appear to be an easy opponent for the Catalan giants, the home side has been in good form in their previous two LaLiga fixtures, including a 6-0 drubbing of Deportivo Alaves. Here's everything to know about Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live streaming details, match preview and team news.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live streaming and match preview

As mentioned, Celta Vigo has been in good form since the LaLiga restarted earlier this month. They have two wins, one draw and one loss in the four games they have played. In their previous fixture, Celta beat Real Sociedad 1-0 at the Estadio Municipal de Anoeta. Celta has also been a thorn for Barcelona in recent years. They picked up a win in the fixture last season before earning a draw in the season before. Fran Beltran (muscular), Sergio Alvarez (meniscus) and David Junca (shoulder), are the players out of the Celta Vigo vs Barcelona match.

The Catalan giants are currently second in the LaLiga table after their draw against Sevilla allowed Real Madrid to catch up on points. Both clubs are currently at 68 points, with Real leading on head-to-head. Since the season resumed, in four LaLiga fixtures, Barcelona have three wins and one draw, although their last win against Bilbao was not particularly satisfying. The Catalans will look for a statement result against Celta. Barcelona have also been unlucky with injuries as Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto are out with an injury and Sergio Busquets is suspended for the tie.

LaLiga Live: Celta Vigo vs Barcelona preview, LaLiga table

Here are the standings after another thrilling #LaLigaSantander Matchday! 🔥



Did your team's position improve? ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/BnGKpO8gFf — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 25, 2020

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona form guide

Celta Vigo form guide: DLDWW

Barcelona form guide: WWWDW

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona predicted line-ups

Celta Vigo

Ruben Blanco (GK), Kevin Vazquez, Nestar Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza, Filip Bradaric, Rafinha, Okay Yokuslu, Iago Aspas, Denis Suarez, Fedor Smolov

Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (GK), Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live streaming details

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2020

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Abanca-Balaidos, Vigo

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona live streaming: LaLiga official Facebook page

(Image Credits: Barcelona Twitter Handle)