Cesc Fabregas secured a move away from Arsenal back to his alma mater Barcelona back in 2011. The former La Masia product made 96 appearances across a three-year spell at Barcelona before moving back to the Premier League with Chelsea. Cesc Fabregas reportedly enjoyed a good relationship with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi during his time at Camp Nou. Lionel Messi, who bagged the 2019 Ballon d’Or award, has been in fine form this season having already scored 19 goals and 12 assists in the LaLiga this season and showed no signs of slowing down before the league was suspended last month.

Wayne Rooney heaps praise on Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi

🗣️ — Wayne Rooney: "The difference is that while Cristiano will kill you if he reaches the penalty area, Messi will torture you before he kills you." [mirror] pic.twitter.com/FaRfUppO2M — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 19, 2020

Lionel Messi will definitely end his career at Barcelona, claims Cesc Fabregas

In a recent interview, current Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope that he is confident that Lionel Messi will retire at Barcelona despite reports linking him away from Camp Nou in recent months. The former Arsenal man was quoted as saying "I speak with Lionel Messi and his idea has always been to end his career at Barcelona. Many things can happen at a club but I am fully confident that his career will end at Barça.”

Despite spending a majority of his career at Barcelona (including the youth setup), Cesc Fabregas has not ruled out a future role at LaLiga rivals Real Madrid. The Monaco star added "You can never say never. I know this very clearly. As a player, maybe, but as a coach, it is different because you can manage 30 teams in your career.​ As a player, the contracts are longer but as a coach, you are likely to have many more opportunities because they can kick you out after two days.”

