Cesc Fabregas Set To Help Club AS Monaco Save €2.2 Million By Deferring 4 Months Salary

AS Monaco star Cesc Fabregas has lent his support to the Ligue 1 club that is reeling under immense financial crisis due to the coronavirus lockdown. The former Chelsea star is reportedly willing to let go his entire club salary for the next four months which will help the club in its time of financial distress.

Cesc Fabregas pay cut to help AS Monaco save €2.2 million

Thank you @NintendoUK for this amazing Nintendo Switch! Having a great time all of us with it. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/b7NVonZzVC — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 24, 2020

According to the Telegraph, AS Monaco star Cesc Fabregas’ decision to let go of his salary for the next four months will help the club save close to €2.2 million ($2.3 million). The player reportedly earns €574,000 ($620,000) a month, which the club will not pay for the next four months, while he has also accepted a 30% pay cut.

Cesc Fabregas pay cut: AS Monaco star offers help for ground staff

6 - In May 2017, @cesc4official became the first player to provide 10+ assists in six different Premier League seasons. Indeed, only Ryan Giggs (162) has more PL assists than Fàbregas (111). Silk. #OptaPLSeasons pic.twitter.com/qjmyupOdTl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2020

Reports also suggest that Cesc Fabregas has offered to top up the wages of the training ground staff at Monaco, all of whom were forced to accept a 30% pay cut. Fabregas’ generous act gains momentum considering the fact that he has been personally affected by the coronavirus, with his grandmother said to be infected with the pandemic.

Cesc Fabregas pay cut: Ligue 1 clubs in turmoil

Amid the Cesc Fabregas pay cut reports, another report suggests that the Ligue 1 clubs are set to suffer heavy financial losses amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Recently, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khellaifi had warned of colossal financial damage to the Parisians in particular and other Ligue 1 clubs in general. The president claimed that despite possessing the requisite financial muscle in Europe, his side were not immune to the financial crisis that has ensued due to the suspension of football across Europe.

