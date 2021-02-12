CEV Vs ELC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Game Preview

Celta Vigo (CEV) will lock horns with Elche (ELC) in the upcoming game of LaLiga on Friday, February 12 at 9:00 PM local time (Saturday, February 13 at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Estadio de Balaídos in Vigo, Spain. Here is our CEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction, top picks and CEV vs ELC Dream11 team.

CEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction: CEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction and preview

Celta Vigo are currently at the tenth spot of the LaLiga standings with 26 points. Iago Aspas and team have played twenty-two games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing eight (eight draws). Elche, on the other hand, are at the second last (19th) spot of the table with 18 points and a win-loss record of 3-8 (nine draws).

CEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction: CEV vs ELC Dream11 team and schedule

Spain date and time: Friday, February 12 at 9:00 PM

Indian date and time: Saturday, February 13 at 1:30 AM

Venue: Estadio de Balaídos, Vigo, Spain

CEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction: CEV vs ELC probable playing 11

CEV vs ELC Live: Celta Vigo probable playing 11

Ruben Blanco, Aaron Caricol, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Hugo Mallo, Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

CEV vs ELC Live: Elche probable playing 11

Edgar Badia, Josema, Gonzalo Verdu, Diego Gonzalez, Antonio Barragan, Raul Guti, Ivan Marcone, Fidel, Tete Morente, Lucas Boye, Pere Milla

CEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction: CEV vs ELC Dream11 team, top picks

Celta Vigo: Hugo Mallo, Nolito, Iago Aspas

Elche: Antonio Barragan, Tete Morente, Lucas Boye

CEV vs ELC Match prediction: CEV vs ELC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Edgar Badia

Defenders: Antonio Barragan, Diego Gonzalez, Nestor Araujo, Hugo Mallo

Midfielders: Tete Morente, Nolito, Denis Suarez

Forwards: Lucas Boye, Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

CEV vs ELC team: CEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Celta Vigo are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above CEV vs ELC Dream11 prediction, CEV vs ELC Dream11 team, probable CEV vs ELC playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CEV vs ELC Dream11 team and CEV vs ELC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

