Real Madrid Vs Getafe Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Match Preview

Defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid appeared to brush off their previous defeat against Levante, with a victory against Huesca. And Zinedine Zidane's men look to continue their fine form when they take on Getafe on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST). Here are the Real Madrid vs Getafe live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and match prediction.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe live?

There will no official LaLiga broadcast in India. But the Real Madrid vs Getafe live stream will be provided on the official Facebook page of LaLiga, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe live:

Venue: Estadio Alfredo di Stefano

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (Wednesday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Real Madrid vs Getafe prediction and preview

Real Madrid faced a daunting task against Huesca following a shocking defeat against Levante. Los Blancos appeared to suffer initially, with Javi Galan bagging the opener for Levante soon in the second half. But Raphael Varane's clutch performance resulted in two goals for the travelling side and they ended up on the winning side.

Getafe, on the other hand, arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against Sevilla. Julen Lopetegui's men struck thrice, while conceding none, to leave Getafe hapless. Munir El Haddadi, Alejandro Dario Gomez and Youssef En-Nesyri bagged a goal each for Sevilla, with Getafe failing to hit a single shot on target.

Real Madrid vs Getafe team news

Real Madrid's season has been plagued with injuries. Skipper Sergio Ramos recently underwent surgery to get rid of his meniscus issue and will be out of the squad for the next four or six weeks. Besides, Eden Hazard's injury trouble continues and is out for the next four weeks.

Moreover, the likes of Rodrygo, Lucas Vasquez, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Daniel Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are all set to miss out due to respective injuries. Meanwhile, Getafe have reported no injuries for the trip to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid vs Getafe probable XIs (likely)

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandes, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Getafe: Ruben Yanez, Damian Suarez, Erick Cabaco, Sofian Chakla, Mathias Olivera, Nemanja Maksimovic, Maurco Arambarri, Takefusa Kubo, Carles Alena, Marc Cucurella, Jaime Mata

LaLiga standings update

Real Madrid have a massive eight point-deficit against current league leaders Atletico Madrid. The defending champions sit third in the LaLiga standings having racked up 43 points in 21 games. On the other hand, Getafe languish at the 13th spot in the competition with 24 points in 21 games.

Real Madrid vs Getafe prediction

In the previous 18 games played between the two sides, Real Madrid have racked up an impressive 16 victories, with one win in favour of Getafe. Thus, Los Blancos are the favourites in the game, with a 2-0 predicted scoreline.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid Twitter