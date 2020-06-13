CEV Vs VIL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And LaLiga Live Game Info

The LaLiga restart will see Europa League-chasing Villarreal travel to relegation-threatened Celta Vigo on Saturday, June 13, 8:30 PM IST. The match will be played at Celta Vigo’s home ground Abanca-Balaídos albeit without fans due to restrictions placed by the government amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Fans can play the CEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app. Here is the CEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction, the CEV vs VIL Dream11 top picks and CEV vs VIL Dream11 team.

CEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction: Match Preview

Celta Vigo are set to host Villarreal at the Balaidos in their first match upon the LaLiga restart. Celta are 17th on the LaLiga table, accumulating a mere 26 points in 27 games. With 11 games to go, the Célticos will try to distance themselves from Mallorca, who occupy the final relegation slot and are only one point off Celta Vigo.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings and are 12 points off their opponents. Villarreal are poised for a mid-table finish and could push for a Europa League spot, with only seven points distancing them and Deigo Simeone’s Atletico Madrid at sixth.

CEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction: CEV vs VIL Dream11 squads

CEV vs VIL Dream11 team: Celta Vigo squad

Ruben Blanco, Sergio Alvarez, Ivan Villar, Joesph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Nestor Aruajo, Jorge Saenz, Lucas Olzaza, David Junca, Hugo Mallo, Kevin Vazquez, Okay Yokuslu, Filip Bradaric, Fran Beltran, Pape Cheikh, Rafinha, Denis Suarez, Pione Sisto, Brais Mendzez, Juan Hernandez, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina, Fedor Somolov, Gabriel Fernandez.

CEV vs VIL Dream11 team: Villarreal squad

Sergio Asenjo, Mariano Barbosa, Andres Fernandez, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Raul Albiol, Alberto Moreno, Soufiane Chakla, Fabio Quintilla, Ruben Pena, Mario Gaspar, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Bruno Soriano, Vincente Iborra, Manu Trigueros, Santi Cazorla, Paco Alcacer, Manu Morlanes, Javi Ontiveros, Moi Gomez, Samu Chukwueze, Gerrard Moreno, Carlos Bacca.

CEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction: Predicted line-ups

Celta Vigo: Blanco; Aidoo, Murillo, Araujo; Mallo, Bradaric, Yokuslu, Rafinha, Olaza; Smolov, Mina.

Blanco; Aidoo, Murillo, Araujo; Mallo, Bradaric, Yokuslu, Rafinha, Olaza; Smolov, Mina. Villarreal: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, A. Moreno; Cazorla, Iborra, Trigueros, Gomez; G. Moreno, Alcacer.

CEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction: CEV vs VIL Dream11 team

CEV vs VIL Dream11 top picks for captain: Alcacaer, Mina

CEV vs VIL Dream11 top picks for vice-captain: Cazorla, Moreno

CEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction: CEV vs VIL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper : Blanco

: Blanco Defenders : Gaspar, Aidoo, Torres

: Gaspar, Aidoo, Torres Midfielders : Cazorla, Aguissa, Suarez, Gomez

: Cazorla, Aguissa, Suarez, Gomez Forwards: Moreno, Alcacer, Mina

CEV vs VIL Dream11 prediction: CEV vs VIL match prediction

Villarreal start as favourites against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these CEV vs VIL Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The CEV vs VIL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

