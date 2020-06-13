WOL Vs FRB Dream11 prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live Game Info

Wolfsburg will play SC Freiburg on Matchday 31 of Bundesliga. The game will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Here is the WOL vs FRB Dream11 prediction, WOL vs FRB Dream11 team news, WOL vs FRB Dream11 top picks, WOL vs FRB Dream11 schedule, WOL vs FRB Dream11 preview and other details of the match.

WOL vs FRB Dream11 prediction: WOL vs FRB Dream11 schedule

Venue: Volkswagen Arena

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020

Time: 7 PM IST

WOL vs FRB Dream11 prediction: WOL vs FRB Dream11 preview

A look at the facts and stats ahead of the home match against @scfreiburg.



Battle for Europe ▶️ https://t.co/toBotVez2S#WOBSCF #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/jezNzLSYaf — VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) June 12, 2020

Wolfsburg are placed sixth on the Bundesliga table with 45 points to their credit. Wolfsburg defeated Werder Bremen in the previous Bundesliga clash. Wout Weghorst scored the only goal of the match to secure an all-important three points for his side. On the other hand, SC Freiburg are placed eighth on the table. They have bagged 41 points in 30 games this season. SC Freiburg defeated 10-men Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 with Nils Petersen scoring in the 59th minute.

WOL vs FRB Dream11 prediction: Squads for the WOL vs FRB Dream11 team

Wolfsburg: Niklas Klinger, Pavao Pervan, Phillip Menzel, Koen Casteels, Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jerome Roussillon, William Furtado, Marcel Tisserand, Kevin Mbabu, Robin Knoche, John Brooks, Iba May, Julian Justvan, Xaver Schlager, Felix Klaus, Ignacio Camacho, Josip Brekalo, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Ismail Azzaoui, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Omar Marmoush, Joao Victor, Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek, Admir Mehmedi

SC Freiburg: Niclas Thiede, Mark Flekken, Alexander Schwolow, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler, Manuel Gulde, Jonathan Schmid, Dominique Heintz, Gian-Luca Itter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Robin Koch, Amir Abrashi, Lino Tempelmann, Yannik Keitel, Brandon Borrello, Florian Kath, Mike Frantz, Nicolas Hofler, Janik Haberer, Yoric Ravet, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Nils Petersen, Lucas Holer, Luca Waldschmidt

WOL vs FRB Dream11 prediction: WOL vs FRB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alexander Schwolow

Defenders: Christian Gunter, Jonathan Schmid, Marin Pongracic, John Brooks

Midfielders: Renato Steffen, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Hofler

Forwards: Nils Petersen, Lucas Holer, Wout Weghorst

WOL vs FRB Dream11 prediction: WOL vs FRB Dream11 top picks (captain,vice-captain)

Captain: Nils Petersen

Vice-captain: Christian Gunter

WOL vs FRB Dream11 prediction

Wolfsburg are the favourites into the game.

Note: The WOL vs FRB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. WOL vs FRB Dream11 team and WOL vs FRB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% positive result in your games.

