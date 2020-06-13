WOL Vs FRB Dream11 prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live Game Info

Quick links:
Wolfsburg will play SC Freiburg on Matchday 31 of Bundesliga. The game will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Here is the WOL vs FRB Dream11 prediction, WOL vs FRB Dream11 team news, WOL vs FRB Dream11 top picks, WOL vs FRB Dream11 schedule, WOL vs FRB Dream11 preview and other details of the match.
Venue: Volkswagen Arena
Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020
Time: 7 PM IST
A look at the facts and stats ahead of the home match against @scfreiburg.— VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) June 12, 2020
Battle for Europe ▶️ https://t.co/toBotVez2S#WOBSCF #VfLWolfsburg pic.twitter.com/jezNzLSYaf
Wolfsburg are placed sixth on the Bundesliga table with 45 points to their credit. Wolfsburg defeated Werder Bremen in the previous Bundesliga clash. Wout Weghorst scored the only goal of the match to secure an all-important three points for his side. On the other hand, SC Freiburg are placed eighth on the table. They have bagged 41 points in 30 games this season. SC Freiburg defeated 10-men Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 with Nils Petersen scoring in the 59th minute.
Wolfsburg: Niklas Klinger, Pavao Pervan, Phillip Menzel, Koen Casteels, Paulo Otavio, Marin Pongracic, Jerome Roussillon, William Furtado, Marcel Tisserand, Kevin Mbabu, Robin Knoche, John Brooks, Iba May, Julian Justvan, Xaver Schlager, Felix Klaus, Ignacio Camacho, Josip Brekalo, Yannick Gerhardt, Renato Steffen, Ismail Azzaoui, Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Omar Marmoush, Joao Victor, Wout Weghorst, Daniel Ginczek, Admir Mehmedi
SC Freiburg: Niclas Thiede, Mark Flekken, Alexander Schwolow, Nico Schlotterbeck, Lukas Kubler, Manuel Gulde, Jonathan Schmid, Dominique Heintz, Gian-Luca Itter, Philipp Lienhart, Christian Gunter, Robin Koch, Amir Abrashi, Lino Tempelmann, Yannik Keitel, Brandon Borrello, Florian Kath, Mike Frantz, Nicolas Hofler, Janik Haberer, Yoric Ravet, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Nils Petersen, Lucas Holer, Luca Waldschmidt
Goalkeeper: Alexander Schwolow
Defenders: Christian Gunter, Jonathan Schmid, Marin Pongracic, John Brooks
Midfielders: Renato Steffen, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Hofler
Forwards: Nils Petersen, Lucas Holer, Wout Weghorst
Captain: Nils Petersen
Vice-captain: Christian Gunter
Wolfsburg are the favourites into the game.
