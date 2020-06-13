ESL Vs ALA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Live Game Info

RCD Espanyol will play Deportivo Alaves in Matchday 28 of LaLiga after the competition resumed on Thursday after three months of suspension due to coronavirus lockdown. The game will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Here is the ESL vs ALA Dream11 prediction, ESL vs ALA Dream11 team news, ESL vs ALA Dream11 top picks, ESL vs ALA Dream11 schedule, ESL vs ALA Dream11 preview and other details of the match.

ESL vs ALA Dream11 prediction: ESL vs ALA Dream11 schedule

Venue: Cornella-El Prat

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2020

Time: 5.30 PM IST

ESL vs ALA Dream11 prediction: ESL vs ALA Dream11 preview

Espanyol and Alaves will play their first game since the LaLiga suspension three months ago. Espanyol have been struggling this season on the 20th spot on LaLiga table and face a possible relegation if they do not produce favourable results in the remaining 11 league games. They have bagged a mere 20 points in 27 games that they have played as yet in the competition. In the previous game that was played in March, 10-men Espanyol were defeated by Osasuna. Alaves, on the other hand, are placed 14th on the LaLiga table with 32 points to their credit. Alaves' previous LaLiga game against Valencia ended in a 1-1 draw.

ESL vs ALA Dream11 prediction: ESL vs ALA Dream11 team news (squads)

Espanyol: Diego Lopez, Andres Prieto, Oier Olazabal, Javi Lopez, Bernardo Espinosa, Adria Pedrosa, Leandro Cabrera, Sebastian Corchia, Victor Gomez, Fernando Calero, Naldo, Didac Vila, Gonzalo Gordon, Adrian Embarka, David Lopez, Victor Sanchez, Sergi Darder, Wu Lei, Raul De Tomas, Matias Vargas, Oscar Melendo, Ander Iturraspe, Marc Roca, Pol Lozano

Alaves: Fernando Pacheco, Roberto Jimenez, Adrian Marin, Lisandro Magallan, Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, Ximo Navarro, Alberto Rodriguez, Martin Aguirregabiria, Rafael Navarro, Aleix Vidal, Edgar Mendez, Fejsa, Oliver Burke, Borja Sainz, Ismael Montilla, Ljubomir Fejsa, Manu Garcia, Pere Pons, Tomas Pina, Victor Camarasa, Luis Rioja, Jeando Fuchs, Lucas Perez, Joselu, Edgar Ortega.

ESL vs ALA Dream11 prediction: ESL vs ALA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Diego Lopez

Defenders: Bernardo Espinosa, Adria Pedrosa, Ruben Duarte, Ximo Navarro

Midfielders: Aleix Vidal, Oliver Burke, Adrian Embarka

Forwards: Raul De Tomas, Lucas Perez, Pol Lozano

ESL vs ALA Dream11 prediction: ESL vs ALA Dream11 top picks (captain, vice-captain)

Captain: Lucas Perez

Vice-captain: Diego Lopez

ESL vs ALA Dream11 prediction

Alaves are the favourites into the game.

Note: The ESL vs ALA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The ESL vs ALA Dream11 team and ESL vs ALA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your games.

