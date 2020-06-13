Bayern Munich Vs Monchengladbach Live Streaming Details, Teams, Other Bundesliga Live Info

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will play Borussia Monchengladbach on Matchday 31. The match will be played on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Here is the Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach live streaming details, Bundesliga live, Bundesliga fixtures and the latest Bundesliga table update.

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach live streaming

The Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach broadcast will be done on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach live streaming will also be available on Disney+Hostar VIP. Here are the other Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach live streaming details:

Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach live streaming Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach live streaming date: Saturday, June 13, 2020

Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach live streaming time: 10 PM IST

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach preview, Bundesliga table

🎙 #Flick: "Gladbach have done a lot of good things in recent years. Marco Rose's coaching style is clearly identifiable. They are a very interesting team, they play aggressively and implement a good 'gegenpressing' style."#FCBBMG pic.twitter.com/1DozM3hzdA — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) June 12, 2020

Bayern Munich are on course to clinch the Bundesliga title again. With four Bundesliga fixtures left to be played this season, the Bavarians need two victories only to secure an easy victory in the competition. Bayern Munich lead the charts in Bundesliga with 70 points to their credit. The defending Bundesliga champions have a seven-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich came up against Bayer Leverkusen in the previous Bundesliga live game, scoring four past their opponents, while conceding twice. On the other hand, Borussia Monchengladbach occupy the fourth spot in the league with 56 points. They, however, need to avoid losing points in the upcoming games, due to the fact that Bayer Leverkusen are placed fifth on the table, with equal points. In the previous game, Monchengladbach were defeated 1-0 by SC Freiburg after a goal from Nils Petersen.

Bundesliga live: Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach squad update

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku

Borussia Mochengladbach: Yann Sommer, Tobias Sippel, Max Grün, Mamadou Doucouré, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Ramy Bensebaini, Nico Elvedi, Tobias Strobl, Christoph Kramer, Denis Zakaria, Raffael, Lars Stindl, Ibrahima Traoré, Fabian Johnson, László Bénes, Jonas Hofmann, Tony Jantschke, Matthias Ginter, Florian Neuhaus, Aaron Herzog, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Pléa,Torben Müsel, Conor Noss, Breel Embolo, Keanan Bennetts.

