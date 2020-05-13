Cevher Toktas Confesses To Smothering 5-year-old Son To Death Because Of 'hating Him'

The Turkish police arrested Cevher Toktas after he confessed to murdering his five-year-old son according to local reports in Turkey. Cevher Toktas son was believed to have died of natural causes but the Turkish footballer has delivered a chilling statement to the police 10 days after his funeral. The authorities will have the body exhumed and will conduct a post-mortem, while Cevher Toktas will be tried in court and faces life imprisonment.

Cevher Toktas son murder: Cevher Toktas son dies; doctors believed he had coronavirus

In a report by The Sun, Turkish central defender Cevher Toktas is said to have gone to the police 11 days after son Kasim died from what doctors believed were natural causes. Kasim had fever and breathing difficulties and along with his father were placed in quarantine after doctors feared that Cevher Toktas son had coronavirus. The very same day, the five-year-old was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit but passed away in less than two hours later at Dortcelik Children’s Hospital in Bursa.

The hospital authorities ruled the Cevher Toktas son death to be natural as breathing difficulties are common among coronavirus patients. Kasim was buried the next day with his mother and other family members believing that he succumbed to coronavirus, the pandemic which has taken 140,000 lives in Turkey so far.

Cevher Toktas son murder: Cevher Toktas arrested after confessing murdering his son; says he didn't love him

Cevher Toktas, who has played in Turkey’s top-flight Super Lig, visited the police station 11 days after his son's funeral to confess of his crimes. The Turkish central defender confessed to the Cevher Toktas son murder and said that he smothered the five-year-old with a pillow for 15 minutes as the child struggled. After Kasim stopped moving, the footballer called the doctors for help to draw away any suspicions. Toktas reportedly told the investigators that the prime reason for killing his child was because 'he didn't love him' and added that he does not have any mental issues.

(Picture Courtesy: Golders/@cevher.toktas)