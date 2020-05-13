Bayern Munich CEO Upset Over Timo Werner Rejecting Bundesliga Club And Praising Liverpool

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is reportedly upset over the latest comments made by RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. The German international has seen interest from across Europe with Liverpool considered as the frontrunners to sign the fleet-footed striker. Bayern Munich were also interested in the 24-year-old, but Werner is reportedly looking to move away from Germany.

Timo Werner transfer: Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge upset over striker's comments

According to SportBild, Bayern Munich CEO Rummenigge is upset with Timo Werner after the striker reportedly rejected the Bundesliga giants, hinting at his interest of playing under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Rummenigge has stated that he was not amazed at Werner's comments. However, he hasn't seen a player make such a comment merely based on public rumours, said Rummenigge.

Timo Werner told us: „A challenge in a foreign league would appeal to me rather than a move to Bayern“ Liverpool Calling! @BILD_Sport @TimoWerner @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 1, 2020

Timo Werner transfer: Bayern Munich look to replace Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich looked at signing Timo Werner as the ideal backup and future replacement for striker Robert Lewandowski. However, reports suggest that the striker has made it amply clear that he has dreams of playing in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Werner reportedly has a release clause of £52.7 million ($65 million), which Liverpool could trigger in the summer transfer window. Inter Milan have also retained an interest in Werner, given the fact that Barcelona are looking to prize Lautaro Martinez away from them.

Bundesliga return on May 16

Timo Werner has a contract with RB Leipzig that runs until 2023. The Germany international has emerged as one of the most prolific strikers in the Bundesliga, having scored 27 goals in 36 games for the club this season, while also bagging 12 assists to his credit. Timo Werner will have a chance to build on those numbers when Leipzig face Freiburg this weekend. The Bundesliga return is scheduled for May 16, with all fixtures set to be played behind closed doors. RB Leipzig will go up against Freiburg on May 16 whereas Bayern Munich will be in action on May 17 against Union Berlin.

