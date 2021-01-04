CFC Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, ISL 2020-21 Match Preview

Chennaiyin FC will play against Hyderabad FC in their next ISL fixture at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The match is slated to take place on Monday, January 4, 2021, and kick off at 7.30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the CFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and other details of the game.

Csaba Laszlo's side have managed to get back on the positive run as they have managed to remain unbeaten in 4 matches drawing 3 games and registering a single win against FC Goa. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are on a poor run of form having registered 3 straight defeats in successive games. Manalo Marquez's side will be looking at the Southern Derby as an opportunity to get back on the winning ways in the Monday night fixture.

Squads for CFC vs HFC Dream11 team

Chennaiyin FC- Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Revanth BY, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Samik Mitra, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Aqib Nawab, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Ganesan Balaji, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Remi Aimol, Rafael Crivellaro, Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev, Memo Moura, Edwin Vanspaul, Dhanpal Ganesh, Thoi Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Germanpreet Singh, Esmael Goncalves, Aman Chetri, Jakub Sylvestr

Hyderabad FC- Subrata Pal, Laxmikant Kattimani, Dimple Bhagat, Manas Dubey, Konsham Singh, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Ashish Rai, Souvik Chakraborty, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Prabhu, Nikhil Poojary, Mark Zothanpuia, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Sahil Panwar, Adil Khan, Odei Onaindia, Sweden Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Ishan Dey, Lluís Sastre, Mohammad Yasir, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Lalawmpuia, Joel Chianese Francesco Sandaza, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana, Rohit Danu, Laldanmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco

CFC vs HFC playing 11

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Rahim Ali, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jakub Sylvestr

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani, Odei Onaindia, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Aridane Santana, Hitesh Sharma, Chinglensana Singh, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Lluis Sastre

CFC vs HFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Vishal Kaith

Defenders- Asish Rai, Enes Sipovic, Akash Mishra, Eli Sabia

Midfielders- Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor,

Forwards- Rahim Ali, Aridane Santana

CFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Top Picks

Captain - Rahim Ali or Halicharan Narzary

Vice-Captain- Aridane Santana or Vishal Kaith

CFC vs HFC match prediction

We predict a narrow win for Hyderabad at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction - Chennaiyin FC 0-1 Hyderabad FC

Note: The above CFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction, CFC vs HFC match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, CFC vs HFC Dream11 team and CFC vs HFC playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.