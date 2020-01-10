CFC Vs HYD Dream11 Predictions, Team News, Schedule And All Match Details

The bottom two teams in the ISL this season will clash on Friday night at the GMC Balayogi Stadium. Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC have really struggled to get going this season. On current form, both sides are likely to miss a playoff berth. Keep reading for the CFC vs HYD Dream11 team preview, form and team predictions.

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium

Date: Friday, January 10, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

CFC vs HYD Dream11 team preview

Hyderabad FC are now eight games without a win in the ISL. With a solitary win in the ISL, Hyderabad lie at the bottom (10th) in the league after 11 games. Chennaiyin FC got an important 2-1 win over their opponents when the two sides met in November. Coming to Chennaiyin FC, they are also struggling and are sitting at the 9th position in the ISL table with 9 points after 11 games. The 2-time ISL champions started the season poorly and failed to score in their first four games (D1, L3). A change in management saw an improvement in form but manager Owen Coyle will need to get more from his side on Friday to have a realistic shot at the top four.

CFC vs HYD Dream11 ISL form guide

Chennaiyin FC: LLWDDW

Hyderabad FC: LLDLLD

CFC vs HYD Dream11 predicted line-ups

CFC vs HYD Dream11: Hyderabad FC

Kamaljit Singh (GK), Asish Rai, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Sahil Panwar, Ajay Chhetri, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho, Bobo

CFC vs HYD Dream11: Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Masih Saighani, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

CFC vs HYD Dream11 top picks

Captain: Rafael Crivellaro

Vice-Captain: Marcelinho

CFC vs HYD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Marko Stankovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Marcelinho

Attackers: Nerijus Valskis, D R da Silva (Bobo)

CFC vs HYD Dream11 predictions

Hyderabad FC 1-3 Chennaiyin FC

Note: The CFC vs HYD Dream11 predictions are own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game

Image Courtesy: Chennaiyin FC Twitter