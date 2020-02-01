CFC VS KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Other Match Details

Kerala Blasters FC take on Chennaiyin FC in the group stage of the Indian Super League on Saturday. The game is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi. The game commences at 7:30 PM IST.

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Preview

Kerala Blasters take on Chennaiyin FC in the Hero Indian Super League on Saturday. Kerala Blasters have had a disappointing season so far. They have collected 14 points in 14 games so far. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, are pushing for a place in the top 4. They have collected 18 points 13 games. Chennaiyin FC have a positive head-to-head record against the Blasters and would look to add another three points in their kitty.

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Predicted Xis

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro, Moustapha Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Messi Bouli

TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro, Moustapha Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Narzary, Seityasen Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Messi Bouli Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Andre Schembri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Picks

Nerijus Valskis is the top scorer in the Indian Super League and is an automatic choice. Messi Bouli has scored 7 goals in the ISL and is also a must-have in the side. Rafael Crivellaro is amongst the league leaders in assists.

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Valskis, Messi Bouli, Crivellaro

– Valskis, Messi Bouli, Crivellaro Vice-Captain –Jessel Carneiro, Thapa, Ogbeche

–Jessel Carneiro, Thapa, Ogbeche Nerijus Valskis and Messi Bouli will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team

CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction

Chennaiyin FC are likely to beat Kerala Blasters FC.

