VAL Vs CEV Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Valencia FC will go head to head against Celta Vigo in the upcoming match of LaLiga on Sunday, February 2, 2020. The game is scheduled to start by 1:30 AM IST. Valencia FC are placed on the seventh position in the standings. They have registered 9 wins and 5 losses (D 6) in the 21 matches they've played so far. On the other hand, Celta Vigo are placed on the eighteenth spot. They have registered 3 wins and 10 losses (D 8) in the 21 matches they've played so far. The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.

VAL vs CEV Schedule

Venue: Mestalla Stadium, Valencia, Spain

Date: February 2, 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST

VAL vs CEV Dream11 Last five matches

Valencia FC: WLWDD

Celta Vigo: DDDLD

VAL vs CEV Dream11 squad

VAL vs CEV Dream11: Valencia FC

Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Eliaquim Mangala, Salvador Ruiz, Jaume Costa, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Ezequiel Garay, Álvaro Medrán, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Kang-In Lee, Francis Coquelin, Ferrán Torres, Maxi Gómez, Rubén Sobrino, Manuel Vallejo, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Rodrigo, Jason

VAL vs CEV Dream11: Celta Vigo

Sergio Álvarez, Rubén Blanco, Iván Villar, Hugo Mallo, David Costas, Néstor Araujo, Lucas Olaza, Jorge, Joseph Aidoo, Kevin Vázquez, Cucho Hernández, Okay Yokuslu, Denis Suárez, Fran Beltrán, Iago Aspas, Pione Sisto, Stanislav Lobotka, Gabriel Fernandez, Jozabed, Brais Méndez, Pape Diop, Sergio Bermejo Lillo, Claudio Beauvue, David Juncà, Santi Mina, Iker Losada

VAL vs CEV Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Néstor Araujo

Vice-captain: Fran Beltrán

VAL vs CEV Dream11 Top Picks

Goalkeeper: Rubén Blanco

Defenders: Néstor Araujo, Lucas Olaza, José Gayà, Ezequiel Garay

Midfielders: Denis Suárez, Fran Beltrán, Dani Parejo

Forwards: Iago Aspas, Gabriel Fernandez, Kevin Gameiro

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

