LEP Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Injury News And Other Match Details

RB Leipzig take on Borussia Monchengladbach in Matchday 20 of the Bundesliga on Saturday. The game is set to be played at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. The game commences at 11:00 PM IST.

We've got an unbeaten #Bundesliga record against @borussia_en 💪



Even more motivation to get back to winning ways tomorrow 👊



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLBMG pic.twitter.com/WkmDwLHWZa — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) January 31, 2020

LEP vs MOB Dream11 Preview

It’s been a brilliant season for RB Leipzig so far. The Red Bull-owned side are on top of the Bundesliga table with 40 points from their 19 games. A 13-game unbeaten run ended when Leipzig lost to Frankfurt. They would hope to get back to winning ways with Bayern sniffing around to take the top spot. Gladbach have defied expectations this season and find themselves at third, two points off Leipzig. A win against Leipzig could take Gladbach to the top spot if other results go in their favour.

LEP vs MOB Dream11 Injury News

LEP vs MOB Dream11 Leipzig injuries: Ibrahima Konate, Kevin Kampl, Willi Orban, Matheus Cunha.

Leipzig injuries: Ibrahima Konate, Kevin Kampl, Willi Orban, Matheus Cunha. LEP vs MOB Dream11 Monchengladbach injuries: Tony Jantschke, Ramy Bensebaini, Fabian Johnson.

LEP vs MOB Dream11 Predicted Xis

LEP: Gulacsi, Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Sabitzer, Adams, Laimer, Nkunku, Poulsen, Werner.

Gulacsi, Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Sabitzer, Adams, Laimer, Nkunku, Poulsen, Werner. MOB: Sommer, Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt, Kramer, Zakaria, Stindl, Thuram, Embolo, Plea.

LEP vs MOB Dream11 Picks

Timo Werner has scored 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season and he should be one of the first Dream11 picks. Nkunku and Plea lead their respective teams’ assists charts so they are good Dream11 options. Marcus Thuram and Breel Embolo have also been a constant threat to opposing defences.

LEP vs MOB Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Werner, Plea, Sabitzer

– Werner, Plea, Sabitzer Vice-Captain –Nkunku, Thuram, Embolo

–Nkunku, Thuram, Embolo Timo Werner and Alassane Plea will be the perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

LEP vs MOB Dream11 Team

LEP vs MOB Dream11 Prediction

Leipzig are likely to beat Monchengladbach.

