CFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chennaiyin FC will travel to the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Thursday to take on NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2019-20. NorthEast United, who were beaten for the first time this campaign against ATK, will be looking to bounce back against a struggling Chennaiyin FC. Keep reading for the CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team news, predictions and match preview.
Venue: Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati
Date: Thursday, December 12, 2019
Time: 7:30 PM IST
7⃣0⃣ Touches— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 11, 2019
4⃣3⃣ Successful Passes
2⃣ Clearances
2⃣ Interceptions
1⃣ 🔑 Pass@AnirudhThapa against Jamshedpur FC 💪🏼#JFCCFC #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/u6OPDWTdba
NorthEast United FC are 5th in the league standings with 10 points after 7 games. They have just won two games so far and will be hoping to beat Chennaiyin, who are struggling this season. The home side will be without their talisman Asamoah Gyan for the tie after he has been ruled out due to an injury.
Chennaiyin FC currently take the 9th spot on the points table with 6 points after 7 games. They have won just a solitary game while losing 3 and drawing 3. Chennaiyin played out an encouraging 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC on Monday and will be hoping to carry that momentum with a win over the Highlanders. Chennaiyin do not have any fresh injury concerns.
Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jose Leudo, Radeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Panagiotis Triadis, Maximiliano Barreiro
Vishal Kaith (GK), Edwin Vasnapaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Masih Saighani, Thoi Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis
Captain: Martin Chaves
Vice-Captain: Nerijus Valsskis
Goalkeeper: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury
Defenders: Eli Sabia, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh
Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Jose Leudo, Panagiotis Triadis
Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Martin Chaves, Radeem Tlang
NorthEast United start as favourites to win the game.
Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.
