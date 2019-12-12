CFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chennaiyin FC will travel to the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Thursday to take on NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2019-20. NorthEast United, who were beaten for the first time this campaign against ATK, will be looking to bounce back against a struggling Chennaiyin FC. Keep reading for the CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team news, predictions and match preview.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Stadium, Guwahati

Date: Thursday, December 12, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM IST

CFC vs NEUFC team preview

NorthEast United FC are 5th in the league standings with 10 points after 7 games. They have just won two games so far and will be hoping to beat Chennaiyin, who are struggling this season. The home side will be without their talisman Asamoah Gyan for the tie after he has been ruled out due to an injury.

Chennaiyin FC currently take the 9th spot on the points table with 6 points after 7 games. They have won just a solitary game while losing 3 and drawing 3. Chennaiyin played out an encouraging 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC on Monday and will be hoping to carry that momentum with a win over the Highlanders. Chennaiyin do not have any fresh injury concerns.

CFC vs NEUFC predicted line-ups

NorthEast United

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Reagan Singh, Kai Heerings, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jose Leudo, Radeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Panagiotis Triadis, Maximiliano Barreiro

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith (GK), Edwin Vasnapaul, Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Masih Saighani, Thoi Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Martin Chaves

Vice-Captain: Nerijus Valsskis

CFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and prediction

Goalkeeper: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh

Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Jose Leudo, Panagiotis Triadis

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Martin Chaves, Radeem Tlang

NorthEast United start as favourites to win the game.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

