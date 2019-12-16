Champions League Draw: Real Madrid Face Manchester City; Chelsea Take On Bayern Munich

Road to Istanbul has reached its elimination phase and the draws for the round of 16 are out. The draws took place at UEFA's HQ in Nyon, Switzerland on December 16, 2019. Many interesting matches have been lined-up as the teams are set to face each other on February 19/20 & 25/26 (for Round of 16 - first leg) and March 11/12 & 18/19 (for Round of 16 - second leg). The group toppers will host the second-leg which will be conducted in March 2020.

UEFA Champions League draw

Round of 16 draw 🔥



Sum up your reaction with a GIF 📱#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/fkdBCoX7v6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 16, 2019

Champions League Draw: Games to watch out for

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The 13-time Champions League winners will face Premier League giants Manchester City. It will be the first meeting between Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola as managers. Guardiola, who has dominated the English top-tier league in the last two years, has somewhere struggled in his quest for Champions League glory. As for Zidane, the Frenchman has won all the Champions League finals in which he has managed Real Madrid (15-16, 16-17, 17-18). Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be the biggest game of Round of 16.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Defending champions Liverpool will try their best to defend their crown as the European leaders this season. Jurgen Klopp's side will face Atletico Madrid in their round of 16 clash. Diego Simeone was traumatized by Cristiano Ronaldo last season when the former Real Madrid superstar single-handedly eliminated Atletico out of the competition.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

This match will be another interesting clash in the elimination round. PSG have a star-studded line-up including players like Neymar, Cavani, Icardi and Kylian Mbappé. They faced an upset in their previous two seasons with Real Madrid and Manchester United eliminating them out of the competition. As for Dortmund, they have an element of surprise with players like Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi having the calibre to change a game by themselves.

