Watch Gareth Bale Perform The Bottle Flip Challenge During Real Madrid Vs Valencia Clash

Gareth Bale seems to be an all-rounder these days. He has been seen indulging in several kinds of sports along with football. Everyone is now aware of Bale's love for golf after his stint with the Wales national team. The winger was recently seen teasing Spanish media by imitating some golf shots during Real Madrid's practice session. Another one of Bale's hobbies was displayed during Real Madrid's visit to Valencia for their LaLiga 2019-20 clash. Gareth Bale was spotted flipping bottles while he was benched in the first half during the Spanish top-tier league clash.

Gareth Bale doing Gareth Bale things:

Gareth Bale, who earns approx £500,000 per week, was not named in the starting XI by Zinedine Zidane. The Welsh can be seen sitting on the bench with Casemiro and Militao and flipping a bottle. It looks like Bale was pretty bad at it as Casemiro and Militao were spotted laughing while the 30-year-old continues to flip the bottle. Later, even Militao was seen doing something similar to what Bale was trying to do.

Gareth Bale was called in for Isco in the 69th minute in the 1-1 draw against Valencia. The relation between Bale and the Real Madrid manager has gone from bad to worse in recent months. However, Zinedine Zidane had some positive things to say about the winger.

Real Madrid are paying Gareth Bale £500,000 per week to do the Bottle flip challenge on the bench. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HwKybbWNOA — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) December 15, 2019

In a pre-match interview before the Valencia clash, Zidane stated that he disagrees that Bale's role in Real Madrid is of lesser importance than anyone else's. Zidane added that Gareth Bale is a part of the team and he is always going to count on him. Real Madrid grabbed a late equalizer against Valencia off Karim Benzema's 95' strike. The match was full of ups and downs and both teams would be satisfied to bag a point each from the game. The Los Blancos will next face Barcelona in LaLiga 2019-20.

