Manchester City And Pep Guardiola Have Identified This Player As Leroy Sane's Replacement

As Leroy Sane's move to Bayern Munich looks like a done deal, Manchester City have already started looking for the German's replacement. As reported by El Confidencial, Pep Guardiola is considering making a move for Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal. The winger has made a name for himself after a series of quality performances for the Spanish side. According to sources, Real Sociedad have put a price-tag of €75 million on the 22-year-old. It will be no issue for the giants of the English top-tier league.

Also Read | LIV Vs WAT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Manchester City can bag Mikel Oyarzabal for €75m

Mikel Oyarzabal made it to the score-sheet for his national side when Spain thrashed Romania for a 5-0 win. Oyarzabal has already scored six goals and has assisted four times for Real Sociedad in 18 appearances this season. Oyarzabal is considered a perfect replacement of Sane as both the players prefer to play in the left flank. The Spaniard is lethal when it comes to finishing and scoring goals.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC: Antonio Iriondo Admits Jamshedpur Missing Castel, Piti

There have been rumours surrounding the possible City-Oyarzabal deal in recent days. Leroy Sane has not featured in a single game for Manchester City this season after picking up a ligament injury in their Community Shield clash against Liverpool.

Bayern were very close to signing Sane in the summer transfer window, but the deal broke down after the German got injured. As reported before, Sane has refused to extend his contract with Manchester City and can move to the German-based team when the transfer window opens in summer 2020.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters Vs Jamshedpur FC: Eelco Schattorie Believes KBFC Not 'street-smart' Yet

Manchester City's interest remains in Mikel Oyarzabal but ultimately the decision will be his and he will decide his fate.



Pep Guardiola knows he can perform for a big team and the €75m price tag is nothing to Sheikh Mansour’s chequebook.



[@elconfidencial via @Sport_Witness] pic.twitter.com/6N8b9FcnuO — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) December 12, 2019

Also Read | HRN Vs WIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details