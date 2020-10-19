Isco To Everton? Brazil Legend Feels Spanish Star Could Follow James Rodriguez Out Of RM

Brazil legend Rivaldo feels that the form of new Everton signing James Rodriguez could convince Spanish star Isco to follow in the Colombian’s footsteps. James Rodriguez has hit the ground running in England, scoring 3 goals and registering four assists in just six appearances for his new club. Isco, on the other hand, has come into the new season for Real Madrid without having registered a goal or assist last season.

Real Madrid transfer news: Rivaldo’s career advice to Isco

Once known as one of the brightest prospects in world football, Spanish midfielder Isco has struggled at Real Madrid in recent seasons. Despite spending more than six years at the club, the 28-year-old isn’t a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid. More so, Isco has had just 147 minutes under Zinedine Zidane across four games this season, with the Real Madrid coach preferring other players in midfield.

Writing for Betfair, Rivaldo suggested that the midfielder could realise his potential in England, just like his former teammate James Rodriguez has. Rivaldo wrote that while Isco was an important member of the Real Madrid squad for a long time, his time in Spain seems to be over. Referring to James Rodriguez’s blistering start to the Premier League season, Rivaldo wrote that the Colombian is a good example of how to successfully move on.

James Rodriguez has now played 422' minutes in PL this season for Everton. He only played 419' minutes for Zidane's Real Madrid in La Liga 19/20.



◉ 5 games

◉ 3 goals

◉ 3 assists



Trust. pic.twitter.com/WgEUQz8I5b — J. (@TotalKroos) October 17, 2020

Rivaldo further praised James Rodriguez for ‘shooting the lights out’ in England, as he admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised to see Isco make a similar move in the future. Talking about the Spanish midfielder, Rivaldo claimed that Isco is watching James Rodriguez and knows that the Colombian is happy with his decision as it allows him to be a regular starter and rediscover his best form. While concluding, Rivaldo also suggested that Isco could look at similar options if the midfielder continues to be overlooked by Zinedine Zidane.

Isco’s form under Carlo Ancelotti revisited

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been praised by many for the work he has done at Everton. The Merseyside club has made an impressive start to the Premier League season and currently sit at the top of the table with 13 points from five games. Carlo Ancelotti has also been credited for the form of James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with many praising the Italian for getting the best out of his squad.

Isco has not played two consecutive full games for Real Madrid in 3 years, this situation worries Real Madrid and the Spanish NT. [@partidazocope] pic.twitter.com/PrWxrYGGl0 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) October 11, 2020

Isco has been linked with English clubs several times in the past, with Tottenham and Manchester City some of the clubs that have shown an interest in the midfielder. While none of the Everton transfer news currently links Isco with a move to the club, the midfielder has prior experience of playing under Carlo Ancelotti. The midfielder has played under the Italian for a total of 106 games, notching up 17 goals and 22 assists in the process.

Image Credits: AP, James Rodriguez Instagram, Real Madrid Instagram