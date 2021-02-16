Champions League Fixtures, Schedule And Live Stream Details For Round Of 16 First Leg

Europe's top club competition, UEFA Champions League's live action returns following a two-month hiatus courtesy of the completion of the group stage fixtures. The first leg of the round of 16 kickstarts on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 (February 17 according to IST) with the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool set to ply their trade as they look to advance further in the competition.

Where to watch Champions League live? Barcelona vs PSG live stream and preview

The clash between two footballing giants - Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reignites memories of the past with the famous remontada being the most talked about. The defending Ligue 1 champions will be keen on avenging their previous 1-6 Camp Nou humiliation, albeit in the absence of Neymar, who will miss out due to an injury.

It has turned out to be a long wait for the Catalan giants. Barcelona last won the Champions League in 2015 and have seen their arch-rivals Real Madrid win three successive silverware in a row afte that, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich also clinching the title on an occasion each.

The Champions League fixtures will be available for live broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. The Barcelona vs PSG live stream will be provided on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream and preview

RB Leipzig have had a splendid start to the Bundesliga campaign as they sit only next to Bayern Munich. Julian Nagelsmann's men defeated Manchester United 3-2 in the final group stage game to knock them out of the competition. Leipzig arrive into the game with a four-game winning streak across all competitions.

Defending Premier League champions Liverpool are yet to recover from injury woes which have hampered the opportunity to defend their title. But the Reds are unbeaten in the previous five away games against German outfits, with their last defeat coming against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League quarter-final.

The RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream will be available on the Sony LIV App, while the game will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

Champions League fixtures

(All timings in IST)

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool - Tuesday, February 16, 2021 (February 17 IST), 1.30 am

Barcelona vs PSG - Tuesday, February 16 (February 17 IST), 1.30 am

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund - Wednesday, February 17 (February 18), 1.30 am

Porto vs Juventus - Wednesday, February 17 (February 18), 1.30 am

Image courtesy: Barcelona, PSG Twitter