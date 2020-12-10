Neymar Attempts Cheeky Nutmeg Before Splendid Goal Vs Istanbul Basaksehir: Watch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) arrived in top clutch form against Istanbul Basaksehir following the racism saga that rocked the fixture on Tuesday. The rescheduled fixture, which was played on Wednesday, saw the hosts net five goals past the Super Lig outfit, courtesy of a hat-trick from Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. Besides, Kylian Mbappe also bagged a brace to run riots at home. Particularly, Neymar's skills were on display, reminiscing his Barcelona days.

Neymar nutmeg before opener leaves fans shocked

Neymar bagged the opener for Thomas Tuchel in the 21st minute, scoring from a stunning strike to leave Istanbul stunned. But the Brazilian's pre-goal efforts has gauged eyeballs, with the 28-year-old producing a cheeky nutmeg at the edge of the box before releasing a curling shot at the edge of the box.

Neymar hit em with a nutmeg and then went top corner. BEAUTY. pic.twitter.com/PKmoWAjDh7 — Back Again With Troopz Podcast (@backagain) December 9, 2020

Neymar doubled his tally for the night in the 38th minute when Mbappe set him for a low shot which squirmed over the line. The Brazil international could have bagged a first-half hat-trick when PSG received a penalty kick. But, in a major show of leadership ability, he decided to let Mbappe take the spot-kick.

PSG vs Istanbul UCL results: Neymar hat-trick sinks Turkish outfit

Mbappe hadn't scored a single goal in the Champions League all year. And Neymar's decision to let him take the penalty was seen as an attempt to boost the Frenchman's morale. Nevertheless, Neymar's selflessness paid rich fortunes when he completed his treble in the second half.

The former Barcelona superstar reproduced his first goal to complete his hat-trick, striking a splendid shot from afar. Although Istanbul pulled one goal back, courtesy of a scintillating effort from Mehmet Topal, the Turkish outfit failed to curb PSG's attack prowess.

Shocking UCL results see Man United demote to Europa League

Mbappe went on to bag his second goal of the night following a sensational counter-attack initiated by Neymar. The Brazilian released the ball towards Angel di Maria, who set up the France international to latch onto a decent pass, before striking it past the net.

The victory ensures the defending Ligue 1 champions finish as the Group H leaders in the Champions League with 12 points to their credit. RB Leipzig also managed to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the competition. Meanwhile, Manchester United were knocked out and will now ply their trade in the Europa League.

Image courtesy: PSG Twitter