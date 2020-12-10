Paolo Rossi Death: Italy’s 1982 World Cup Hero Tragically Passes Away Aged 64

Earlier on Thursday, it was confirmed that Paolo Rossi, star of Italy's 1982 World Cup-winning team, tragically passed away aged 64. The death of the former Juventus and AC Milan forward was announced on an Italian TV channel, for whom Rossi had been working for as a pundit. The two-time Serie A winner reportedly suffered from an incurable disease and tributes from fans on social media poured in from all corners of the world after the news of Rossi's death was confirmed.

Paolo Rossi death: Italy legend tragically passes away aged 64

Paolo Rossi's death was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning by Italian TV channel RAI Sport. Enrico Varriale, a presenter at the TV channel tweeted the news of Rossi's death, "It's very sad news but Paolo Rossi left us. Unforgettable Pablito, who made us all fall in love in that summer of '82 and who had been a precious and competent workmate at RAI in recent years. RIP dear Paolo."

Una notizia tristissima : ci ha lasciato Paolo Rossi. Indimenticabile Pablito, che ci ha fatto innamorare tutti in quell' Estate del '82 e che è stato prezioso e competente compagno di lavoro in RAI, negli ultimi anni.

R.i.p. caro Paolo. — enrico varriale (@realvarriale) December 10, 2020

Shortly after the news broke, Rossi's wife, Cappelletti Federica, posted a photo of herself and her late husband on her Instagram account with the caption “forever”. Although Federica hadn't disclosed the cause of Rossi's death, it was reported that the Italian great was suffering from an incurable disease. Rossi died aged 64, only two months prior to his 65th birthday.

Paolo Rossi career: Honours at club level

Rossi began his club football career with Juventus before being loaned out to Como. He then spent three years with L.R Vicenza before returning to Juventus in 1981. In his second spell with the Old Lady, Rossi won the two Serie A titles and one European Cup.

He then joined AC Milan in 1985 before moving to Hellas Verona the following year. Rossi announced his retirement from club football in 1987. He also won the Ballon d'Or in 1982.

Paolo Rossi Italy career: Honours and titles with Azzurri

Rossi's international career included 48 caps and 20 goals for his beloved Italy between 1977-1986. However, his most iconic moment with Italy came in 1982, when he helped the Azzurri clinch its third World Cup.

During the tournament, he scored a hat-trick in a famous 3-2 win against Brazil, scored both goals in the 2-0 semi-final victory against Poland and scored the opening goal in the 3-1 final triumph against West Germany in Madrid. The striker also won the Golden Ball courtesy of his six goals in the tournament.

Image Credits - International Champions Cup Twitter