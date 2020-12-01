Real Madrid Fans Prefer Dortmund Hitman Erling Haaland Over PSG Superstar Mbappe: Report

LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid will reportedly make Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland their primary target in 2022. In fact, surveys have revealed that the Los Blancos faithful ‘prefer’ a move for Haaland over PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe. The two prolific forwards have been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future and around 64 percent of Real Madrid fans would rather have the club sign Haaland over the French World Cup winner.

Real Madrid transfer news: Supporters prefer Haaland over Mbappe?

Last week, it was reported that Real Madrid chiefs agreed on a 'pact' with Dortmund - via Haaland's agent Mino Raiola - in order to finalize a deal for the Norwegian goalscorer over the next 18 months. Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed that there was no release clause for Haaland next year but the 20-year old could be available for around €72.6m (£65m) in 2022. Haaland joined Dortmund from Salzburg in January 2019 and has been in sensational form for Lucien Favre's side ever since.

However, the 13-time European champions will reportedly make an attempt at signing Haaland in 2022, as a potential long-term replacement for Karim Benzema. Madrid have also been linked with a move for PSG wonder-kid Kylian Mbappe but according to a report in AS, a survey among Real Madrid supporters has found that around 64 percent of the Los Blancos faithful would prefer if the club signed Erling Haaland instead of Mbappe.

It is believed that the Real Madrid chiefs have been thoroughly impressed with Haaland's impressive goalscoring form 'with each passing day'. Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, a friend and international colleague of Haaland, will also play a pivotal role in trying to convince the Dortmund star to make a move to the Spanish capital.

64% of Real Madrid fans prefer to sign Haaland 9️⃣🇳🇴

36% prefer to contract with Mbappe 7️⃣🇨🇵

In your opinion, which is better for the real 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5HTtsDhW9s — Baha adin (@adin_muhy) November 30, 2020

Haaland scored four goals against Hertha Berlin last weekend and two more against Club Brugge, taking his tally to 16 in all competitions this season. On the other hand, Mbappe has scored 11 times for PSG in all competitions this term.

Given that Haaland will be available for a reported €72.6m (£65m) in 2022, Real Madrid won't be the only club interested in his services. Reports from FourTwoFour claim that Juventus and Bayern Munich view Haaland as a potential long-term successor to Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, respectively. Man United have also been linked with a move for Haaland despite failing to seal the deal for him in January 2019.

Image Credits - Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe Instagram