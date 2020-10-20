CHE Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Chelsea will host Sevilla in a Champions League contest at Stamford Bridge on October 20, Tuesday (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Both teams have not been in top form in their respective domestic leagues but will fancy their chances here today in the European competition. Here's a look at our CHE vs SEV Dream11 prediction, CHE vs SEV Dream11 team and the probable CHE vs SEV playing 11.

CHE vs SEV live: CHE vs SEV Dream11 prediction and preview

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is starting to feel the heat now, as he has spent over €200m on new signings but the club's results have been shaky. Chelsea looked on course to collect all three points against Southampton when they boasted a two-goal lead, but the Saints recovered to eventually claim a point in a 3-3 draw. Sevilla, on the other hand, come into the game having suffered a 1-0 defeat to Granada. Based on recent form, our CHE vs SEV Dream11 prediction is a hard-fought game, with Chelsea slightly favourites given their strong attack.

CHE vs SEV live: Chelsea vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Chelsea and Sevilla have never faced each other in a competitive fixture and this will be the first meeting between the two sides.

CHE vs SEV Dream11 prediction: Probable CHE vs SEV playing 11

Chelsea probable 11 - Willy Cabellero, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Mason Mount

Sevilla probable 11 - Bono, Jesus Navas, Sergi Gomez, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong

CHE vs SEV live: Top picks for CHE vs SEV Dream11 team

CHE vs SEV live: Chelsea top picks

Timo Werner

Mason Mount

CHE vs SEV live: Sevilla top picks

Ivan Rakitic

Suso

CHE vs SEV Dream11 prediction: CHE vs SEV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Bono

Defenders - Jesus Navas, Andreas Christensen, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders - Suso, Ivan Rakitic (VC), Mason Mount, Kai Havertz

Forwards - Luuk de Jong, Timo Werner (C)

Note: The above CHE vs SEV Dream11 prediction, CHE vs SEV Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs SEV Dream11 team and CHE vs SEV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Sevilla, Chelsea Instagram